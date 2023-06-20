Systembolaget: When can you buy alcohol in Sweden over Midsummer?

Advertisement

In Sweden, the state-owned Systembolaget chain has a monopoly on over-the-counter sales of drinks with an alcohol content stronger than 3.5 percent ABV (alcohol by volume).

This means that if you don’t manage to visit before it shuts for the upcoming Midsummer holiday, you risk having to dance around the maypole like a frog with nothing stronger than pickled herring.

Wednesday, June 21st: Regular opening hours will apply. These may vary depending on where you live, but essentially means that most Systembolaget stores will either be open until 7pm or 8pm.

Thursday, June 22nd: All stores will be open until at least 7pm.

Friday, June 23rd (Midsummer’s Eve): Closed.

Saturday, June 24th (Midsummer’s Day): Closed.

Sunday, June 25th: Closed.

Monday, June 26th: Back to regular opening hours.

If you miss it you can buy low- or no-alcohol beer at most grocery stores and supermarkets (be aware that their opening hours may also be reduced over Midsummer, although the big ones should be open at least for a few hours every day). Low-alcohol beer is trendy in Sweden, so the selection is often good.

Or just skip the akvavit and opt for a relaxed, no-booze Midsummer that you’ll actually remember.