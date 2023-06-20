Weather this week: What should Sweden expect for Midsummer?

Advertisement

Overall, according to weather agency SMHI's 10-day forecast on Tuesday, it looks like most of Sweden will stay dry on Friday, with cloud cover in most areas throughout the day and temperatures ranging from the high teens to the low twenties.

In Stockholm, as well as the Stockholm archipelago, temperatures are expected to hit lows of 17 and highs of 23 degrees, with cloud expected throughout the day, although rain is not forecast.

Similar conditions are forecast for Sweden's second-largest city, Gothenburg and its archipelago, where many people will be celebrating on Friday, which can both expect to see lows of 16 and highs of 21 degrees, as well as partial cloud cover throughout the day.

In the third-largest city Malmö, the forecast is essentially the same: lows of 18 and highs of 21, with no rain forecast.

Weather warnings

At the time of writing, there is a warning of high temperatures (between 26 and 30 degrees) in parts of Norrland on Tuesday and Wednesday, but no high temperature warnings are expected for Friday.

However, some other weather warnings are expected to be in effect on Friday.

There is a risk of wildfires across most of Sweden excluding northern Norrland, and a risk of drought in place in seven counties: Halland, Kalmar, Jönköping, Västra Götaland, Uppsala, Blekinge and Kronoberg.

You can keep yourself up to date on any weather warnings on SMHI's website.