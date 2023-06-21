Far-right Sweden Democrats to sell off video and news sites
The far-right Sweden Democrats party has decided to sell off the controversial YouTube channel Riks and its news site Samtiden, after making a decision to no longer own media outlets.
Dick Erixon, the publisher responsible for both sites, told Aftonbladet that a decision had already been taken and that the details of the separation would be worked out over the summer.
"The party has said that it shouldn't own any media," he told the newspaper. "The decision has been taken on the principle, but it's not yet decided how it's going to be done. How the transfer is going to be made isn't yet clear, but it's something we're working on and we'll give more details as soon as we're ready."
Riks, which is wholly owned by the Sweden Democrats through its company Samtid & Framtid AB, has been particularly controversial, with hosts, for instance, dressing up in full burqas to ridicule Muslim women.
The channel's former host, Rebecka Fallenkvist, made herself notorious on election night when she spoke of a "Helg seger", a backwards way of saying "segerhelg", or victory evening, and raised her hand in what came close to a Nazi salute.
The phrase Hell seger, is a version of Nazi Germany's Sieg heil victory salute, which is still used today by Swedish neo-Nazis.
