'No room for interpretation': Swedish sex workers told to pay tax
Sex workers need to pay tax on their income just like for all other work, the Swedish Tax Agency has clarified in a statement on its website, adding that it acknowledges that sex workers are often working in vulnerable situations.
In the statement, recently reported by law news site Dagens Juridik, the Tax Agency concedes that people selling sex may be in a vulnerable position due to the nature of the work and adds that “it could feel difficult to follow the laws on taxation of income. Especially considering that the buyers’ act is criminal”.
"But we cannot ignore the relevant laws which apply," it writes, adding that there is "no room for interpretation" when it comes to tax laws, which are decided by the Swedish parliament.
“Those who earn an income from selling sexual services are by law obligated to declare their income on their tax declaration and can pay in their tax to their tax account themselves,” the agency says.
It advises that sex workers, like other workers in Sweden, can pay tax on an ongoing basis throughout the year, or in a lump sum when their declaration is submitted.
Although selling one’s own body for sex is legal in Sweden, buying sex has been illegal since 1999.
