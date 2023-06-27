How Sweden's Covid recommendations are set to change next month

Advertisement

Sweden will from July 1st remove some of its remaining Covid recommendations for the public, including advice to stay home and avoid close contact with others if you're ill or have Covid symptoms.

That said, Swedish laws on communicable diseases still state in general that anyone who has an infectious disease should take appropriate actions to protect others against infection (which could include self-isolating).

"Covid-19 is still a disease that could be serious for some people. The rules of the Communicable Diseases Act still apply, that someone who knows, or has reason to suspect, that they carry an infectious disease must do what is necessary to protect others from infection," said state epidemiologist Anders Lindblom in a statement.

"The best way of protecting yourself from serious Covid-19 illness is to get vaccinated in accordance with current recommendations and be careful to get a booster dose," he added.

The only formal Covid-specific recommendations that will remain for the public after July 1st are guidelines about who should get vaccinated.

Advertisement

There are, as of March 1st, no longer any recommendations for people aged 18-49 to get vaccinated (the previous recommendation for this age group was three doses).

People aged 50-79, and younger people at risk, are recommended to have had the basic Covid vaccinations of three doses, plus one dose ahead of the winter season.

Over-80s should have had three doses, plus another two doses between March 1st 2023 and February 29th 2024.

The World Health Organization's European office on Tuesday warned the risk of Covid-19 has not gone away, saying it was still responsible for nearly 1,000 deaths a week in Europe.

The global health body on May 5th announced that the Covid-19 pandemic was no longer deemed a "global health emergency".

"Whilst it may not be a global public health emergency, however, Covid-19 has not gone away," WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge told reporters.