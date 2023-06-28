Swedish police give go-ahead to Quran burning outside Stockholm mosque
Swedish police have given a man permission to burn a copy of the Quran outside a mosque in Stockholm on Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday also marks the start of the Muslim three-day Eid al-Adha holiday.
The green light comes two weeks after a Swedish appeals court rejected a police ban on Quran burning protests, following a burning of the Muslim holy book outside Turkey's embassy in January.
The January burning led to weeks of protests, calls for a boycott of Swedish goods and further stalled Sweden's Nato membership bid.
Swedish broadcaster TV4, which broke the news, reports that Stockholm police have called in reinforcements from other parts of the country in the event of any public order disturbances linked to the demonstration on Wednesday.
Two people are expected to take part in the rally, according to the permit application.
The applicant is a 37-year-old man whose applications to burn the Quran have previously been rejected, reports Swedish daily DN. He insists that the burning is not linked to Sweden's Nato application and should not be seen as a hateful act against Muslims. Instead, he argues, his aim is to criticise the Quran and Sharia laws.
DN further reports that police in the permit approval warned the applicant to keep up to date with current rules on lighting fires. There is currently a fire ban in all of the Stockholm region due to the heightened risk of wildfires.
