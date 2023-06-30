Sweden's green party to vote on ending dual leadership system

Advertisement

The party introduced the system of having two spokespeople - one male and one female - back in 1984, just three years after it was founded.

But there have been growing concern within the party that having two public faces -- currently Per Bolund and Märta Stenevi -- makes it difficult for either to build a strong public profile, contributing to the party's low level of support among the public.

The party has decided to hold a vote among all those nominated to attend the party's congress in September, rather than giving every single party member a vote on the issue, something several party districts, including the Malmö district had called for.

Per Gahrton, the fomer Liberal Party MP who founded the party in 1981, criticised those wanting to do away with part of what made the party unique .

"It seems to be a desperate solution to bad public opinion figures," he told Swedish Radio. "There is nothing to suggest that a party leader would be better. I hope that those who want to keep two mouthpieces win."

Per Bolund, who has been one of the party's leaders since 2019 announced this week he planned to step down.