What still needs to happen before Sweden can join Nato?

On paper, there are only two steps left before Sweden can officially join Nato: ratification of Sweden's Accession Protocol to Nato by Turkey and Hungary, followed by Sweden's government submitting a proposal to its parliament to accept the accession agreement.

In practice, this is easier said than done. Turkey and Hungary have already had a year to ratify Sweden's Accession Protocol, in which time they both ratified Finland's, so it's an issue of a deliberate delay rather than slow-moving bureaucracy.

Why hasn't Turkey ratified Sweden's application?

In summer last year, Sweden, Finland and Turkey all agreed on a trilateral memorandum, listing a range of criteria which the two applicant countries had to fulfil before Turkey would accept their Nato applications.

This included Sweden and Finland pledging to support Turkey in the face of any threats to its national security, pledging to not support Kurdish militant groups the YPG/PYD or the Gülen movement, a group which Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has accused of trying to overthrow his government in a coup attempt.

The memorandum also included clauses where Sweden and Finland pledged to denounce all terrorist organisations launching attacks on Turkey.

In addition to this, the two countries pledged that they would process the deportations of people Turkey classed as terror suspects "swiftly and accurately", as well as agreeing that there would be no weapon embargoes between the three countries.

Although Finland was included in the memorandum, Sweden was the focus of many of the criteria, as it has a much larger Kurdish population and has had greater issues with self-described members of the YPG/PYD or PKK, which is classified as a terror organisation by Nato, the US, the EU, Sweden and a range of other countries.

Has Sweden fulfilled the requirements in the memorandum?

Yes, if you ask Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg, who has repeatedly stated that he considers the requirements fulfilled and has put pressure on Turkey to ratify Sweden's application.

Sweden has approved legislation designed to prevent participation of terror organisations and deported a handful of PKK members requested by Turkey.

So... why hasn't Turkey approved Sweden's application yet?

Well, Turkey's holdout on approving Sweden's application doesn't really appear to be about whether the Nordic country has fulfilled the requirements set out in the memorandum any more.

Prior to Turkey's general election in May, many believed Erdoğan was holding off on approving Sweden's Nato application in order to appear stronger with voters at home, but the election has come and gone now.

Meanwhile, a spate of Quran-burning protests in Stockholm has thrown another spanner in the works and made it increasingly difficult for Turkey to approve Sweden's application.

Turkey is a member of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the OIC, an intergovernmental organisation consisting of 57 countries, 48 of which are majority-Muslim.

The most recent Quran-burning outside a Stockholm mosque in late June coincided with the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday and the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, which sparked a diplomatic backlash, leading a host of countries across the Muslim world to summon their Swedish ambassadors in protest.

On July 2nd, at an extraordinary meeting at its Jeddah headquarters, the Saudi-based OIC called for collective measures to avoid future Quran burnings.

Paul Levin, director of the Stockholm University Institute for Turkish Studies, told TT newswire that this, and Sweden's recent issues with Quran-burning protests, has made it less likely that Sweden will join Nato at the next summit in Vilnius on July 11th-12th.

"The entire situation which has occurred in Muslim countries after the Quran-burnings, and also in Turkey, has worsened the chances of Sweden joining in Vilnius," he said. "This is just a continuation of that situation."

Turkey's foreign minister Hakan Fidan referred to the incident as an example of Sweden failing to live up to commitments made in the memorandum last year, adding that it was holding off on approving Sweden's application until it had determined whether the Nordic country's accession to Nato would be positive or negative for the alliance.

"Sweden's security system is not able to stop provocations. This is not bringing more strength but more problems to Nato," he told a press conference.

"In terms of strategy and security, when we are discussing Sweden's membership of Nato, it's a question of whether it will be a benefit or a burden."

Another possible reason for the delay is that Turkey could be planning to use ratification of Sweden's accession as a bargaining chip with the US, in order to be able to buy an American F16 fighter jet.

Levin does not believe, however, that Turkey will be able to delay the process much longer.

"I find it hard to believe that Turkey would be able to hold this position on blocking Swedish membership," he told TT newswire.

"Other comprehensive Nato plans will be made at this meeting, and Turkey is also blocking them. If Ankara blocked all of that as well as Nato expansion, then they're essentially sabotaging the whole Vilnius summit."

On July 5th, Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will meet with US President Joe Biden in Washington to discuss the Nato process, with a meeting between Sweden and Turkey's foreign ministers scheduled for the following day.

What about Hungary?

Unlike Turkey, Hungary has not made any specific requests or stipulations for Sweden to gain its approval. Hungary's parliament will meet for the last time on Friday, July 7th, before taking a summer break, and a vote on approving Sweden's Nato application is not scheduled before then.

"My party put in a request to vote on it, but the request was voted down," opposition politician Ágnes Vadai told TT newswire from Budapest.

Hungary has previously stated that it will not delay Sweden's application, and that it will not be the last country to approve it, which suggests that it will approve Sweden's application at the same time as Turkey.

However, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has described political relations between Sweden and Hungary as "awfully wrong", stating that relations between the two countries must improve before Hungary can ratify Sweden's application.

So, when will Sweden join Nato?

It's hard to say. If we assume that Hungary does not vote on Sweden's accession to Nato before the summer break – which looks like it will be the case – then Sweden won't be able to join Nato until this autumn, at the earliest.

That's only if Erdoğan changes his mind before then, paving the way for Turkey to approve Sweden's Nato application.

Although that sounds unlikely, anything is possible.

"Erdoğan's good at making U-turns," Paul Levin told TT.