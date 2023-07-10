Sweden strikes deal with Turkey over Nato membership

Advertisement

"President Erdogan has agreed to forward the Accession Protocol for Sweden to the Grand National Assembly as soon as possible and work closely with the assembly to ensure ratification," Nato Secretary General said. "This is a historic step which makes all Nato allies stronger and safer."

Glad to announce that after the meeting I hosted with @RTErdogan & @SwedishPM, President Erdogan has agreed to forward #Sweden's accession protocol to the Grand National Assembly ASAP & ensure ratification. This is an historic step which makes all #NATO Allies stronger & safer. pic.twitter.com/D7OeR5Vgba — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) July 10, 2023

A separate joint statement was issued, outlining the agreement between Sweden and Turkey.

After listing Sweden's commitment to continue to help Turkey in its "fight against terrorism", the statement added an additional commitment.

"Sweden will actively support efforts to reinvigorate Turkiye's EU accession process, including modernisation of the EU-Turkiye Customs Union and

visa liberalisation," the statement said.

On the basis of this deal, Turkey it says, "will transmit the Accession Protocol for Sweden to the Grand National Assembly, and work closely with the Assembly to ensure ratification."

Turkey has been holding up Sweden's application to join the Atlantic alliance, accusing Stockholm of harbouring Kurdish activists Ankara regards as

terrorists.

And on Monday, Erdogan upped the stakes further, demanding that the European Union revive Turkey's stalled EU membership bid as a precondition for Sweden joining Nato.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Monday welcomed Turkey's decision to lift its longstanding veto on Sweden's Nato membership bid, on the eve of a key alliance summit in Vilnius.

"The path for Turkey's ratification of Sweden's membership of Nato is finally clear," Baerbock wrote on Twitter, hailing the "good news from

Vilnius".