Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Sweden tries to break Turkish resistance in Nato talks

Sweden's prime minister will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday in a last-gasp attempt to bridge a diplomatic impasse over his Nordic state's stalled Nato membership drive.

The high-stakes talks on the eve of an alliance summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius come with Nato keen to demonstrate unity in the face of

Russia's war on Ukraine.

Nato and the White House both fear the Kremlin is trying to use its strong ties with Turkey to seed divisions among Western allies.

US President Joe Biden is expected to raise the issue when he meets Erdogan on the sidelines of the two-day event.

Erdogan has voiced repeated frustrations with what he calls Sweden's failure to keep its promise to deal with suspected Kurdish militants allegedly

"roaming the streets" of Stockholm.

"Sweden has taken some steps in the right direction," Erdogan's office quoted the Turkish leader as telling Biden in a call Sunday. But Sweden's decision to allow pro-Kurdish groups to "hold demonstrations freely praising terrorism nullify those steps," Erdogan said.

Swedish vocabulary: ett godkännande - an acceptance

Man shot dead in Stockholm apartment

A man was shot dead in his apartment in Ulvsunda in western Stockholm on Sunday night. Police have yet to arrest a suspect, although they are treating the case as a suspected murder. The area has been cordoned off for forensic analysis.

Earlier on Sunday evening, another man was arrested for another murder at an apartment in Södermalm, and a young adult was shot dead in the nearby city of Västerås.

There were also shootings in the Stockholm districts of Huddinge and Fittja, although no one was injured.

Swedish vocabulary: en skottlossning - a shooting

Elton John hails fans at emotional final farewell show in Stockholm

Surrounded by emotional fans from around the globe, Elton John hailed them as his "lifeblood" as he gave his final farewell concert in Stockholm after more than 50 years of live performances.

"You know how much I like to play live. It's been my lifeblood to play for you guys, and you've been absolutely magnificent," he told the delighted audience at the arena in the Swedish capital.

Wearing a tailcoat accented with rhinestones and a red pair of his trademark large glasses, the 76-year-old pop superstar sat down at the piano shortly after 8:00 pm to cheers to open his farewell show with one of his most popular songs, "Bennie and the Jets."

He then continued with "Philadelphia Freedom" and "I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues" to a rapt audience, many of whom were wearing sparkling blue or red glasses.

Playing for more than two hours, John interspersed the songs with moments when he would get up and leave the piano to thank not only his fans but also his band and his crew, some of whom have been with him for more than 40 years.

Sweden's daily Expressen called the final show "an important chapter in the history of rock 'n' roll which is about to end". The star has been winding down his decades-long live career with a global farewell tour.

Malmö revealed as host of 2024 Eurovision Song Contest

The southern Swedish city of Malmö which last held the contest back in 2013 will host Eurovision once again next year, public broadcaster SVT has announced.

Since Loreen took home the trophy in Liverpool this spring, work has been underway on planning the next instalment of the contest, hosted in Sweden in 2024.

After a discussion with multiple cities, including Örnsköldsvik, Stockholm and Gothenburg, SVT has announced that the southern Swedish city of Malmö will host the contest for the third time, from May 7th-11th, 2024 in Malmö Arena.

"Welcoming all of the participating countries to Malmö is fantastic and meaningful," CEO of SVT, Hanna Sjärne, said in a press statement.