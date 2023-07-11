Hungary ratifying Sweden Nato bid now a 'technicality'

Advertisement

Turkey agreed Monday to allow Sweden to join Nato, setting the stage for the allies to showcase their unity at a summit focused on supporting Ukraine against Russia's invasion.

Hungary and Turkey are the last Nato members to still ratify Sweden's accession to the bloc. "The completion of the ratification process is now only a technical question," Szijjarto said in a statement on Facebook.

Hungary's parliament ended its extraordinary summer session on Friday, but it could convene a new meeting in the coming days to proceed to the vote. Prime Minister Viktor Orban re-iterated last Friday that Budapest supports Sweden's bid.

"We are in continuous contact with both the Nato secretary general and the Turks," he said.

"If we see that we have something to do we will do it. Hungary is not famous for dithering if we have to make a decision."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's block on Sweden's membership bid had cast a cloud over preparations for Tuesday's Nato summit, but the countries ironed out their differences in 11th-hour talks in Vilnius.