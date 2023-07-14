Where to find Sweden's cleanest beaches in summer 2023

Advertisement

The number of beaches in Sweden which are checked and graded is growing every year, making it easy to make sure that where you are swimming is clean and safe.

The number of "EU bathing spots", which are monitored as part of the union's clean bathing water scheme, increased to 461 ahead of this year's season, up from the 457 registered last summer, according to the Swedish Agency for Marine and Water Management.

At the same time, 15 harbours and nine beaches in Sweden qualified this year for the international Blue Flag scheme, which is awarded to beaches and small ports with a high level of environmental friendliness, water quality and safety.

For a bathing spot to qualify for the EU scheme, more than 200 people must swim there a day on average during the summer season. The local municipality is then responsible for checking the water quality and posting the results up on a sign at the beach.

This year, 91 percent of the Swedish EU bathing spots were of excellent, good or satisfactory quality, out of which 78 percent (or 359 bathing spots in total) were classified as "excellent".

However, the water quality was found to be poor at 12 places.

Bathing spots get a "poor quality" rating if levels of bacteria from human and animal faeces are too high, leading to a risk that swimmers get infected with E.coli or other bacteria.

You can find the quality classification, algae levels, and even the water temperature of swimming spots near you on the Swedish Agency for Marine and Water Management's interactive map.

The main factor that usually sets Blue Flag beaches and harbours in Sweden apart from the rest is their environmental education work, for example by informing visitors of nearby natural resources.

You can find a map of all the Blue Flag locations here.