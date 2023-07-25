Indians in Sweden: 75 years of diplomatic relations show it's all about the people

Advertisement

Hej,

2023 sees Sweden and India celebrate 75 years of formal diplomatic relations. But, what we are really celebrating is the centuries long bonhomie between Swedes and Indians. Ultimately, relations between any two nations are all about you and me – the common people, the real ambassadors of a country.

Today, Sweden and India relations are perhaps the best they have ever been. This is visible not least in the numerous collaborations and partnerships between the two countries, but also by a growing Swedish-Indian diaspora which successfully contributes to Swedish society and the economy.

To fully understand the present and unlock the true future potential of this fast-paced relation, let us get some context and look at the past connections between Sweden and India. Not to make it a history lecture, I will just skim the surface, touching upon some interesting milestones.

A sixth-century, 8.4 centimetre Buddha statuette from Northern India discovered at Helgö near Stockholm at a Viking archaeological dig in 1954 is the first known historical linkage between Sweden and India.

In business terms, the Swedish East India Company began trading with India in the 1700s. But Mr Joseph Stephens, a railway contractor with the Great Indian Peninsula Railway during the 1860s was perhaps the first Swedish entrepreneur to make a fortune in India.

In 1903, Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson got its first order from India. In 1923, the tobacco company Swedish Match and ball-bearing makers SKF also started operations in India.

Culturally, in 1913 Rabindranath Tagore received the Nobel Prize in Literature. He was the first Indian and non-European to be awarded the Nobel Prize.

Post-1947, when India became independent, Sweden and India came together on many international issues like nuclear disarmament, anti-apartheid, world peace, the six-nation peace initiative. But the one that deserves a special mention is the environment – the most pertinent and persistent subject of the present times.

The 1972 UN Conference on the Human Environment in Stockholm was the world's first conference to make the environment a major global issue. Sweden hosted it and India participated with a delegation led by the then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Both countries showed remarkable far-sightedness by realising not only the importance of preserving the environment but also designing progress of people in harmony with the environment.

In 2022, at the Stockholm+50 conference, once again India was represented by a big ministerial delegation led by the environment minister of India, Mr Bhupender Yadav. Today India and Sweden are working together on various green projects like LeadIt, Solar Alliance and so on.

A Venn diagram showing the changing trends of the Sweden-India relations over the years and some of the reasons causing those changes. By: Manu Uniyal

Relations between the two countries have accelerated unprecedentedly since the new Indian government took office in 2014.

Many Indian government initiatives like Make in India, India-Sweden Innovation Partnership for a Sustainable Future, Polar Research, Arctic Council and Space, India-Sweden Innovations' Accelerator have spawned successes in sectors ranging from research and development to manufacturing.

India is one of the top non-EU import and export trading partners for Sweden. Sweden and India are also signatories to many different treaties, like the agreement for avoidance of double taxation and prevention of tax evasion.

India-Sweden economic relations have grown rapidly in recent years. Today, trade and commerce figures hover around $5 billion. India is the third largest trading partner for Sweden in Asia.

Around 250 Swedish companies are present in India, enjoing the fruits of a growing Indian economy. Indian companies are relatively new entrants in Sweden. Around 75 Indian companies are present in Sweden, growing successfully in sectors like IT, automotive, pharma, bio refinery, power transmission, AI, space et cetera.

Political engagements grew steadily since 1948, then skyrocketed in recent years. There have been more high-level visits between India and Sweden in the past decade than in the 67 years between 1947 and 2014.

Increasing numbers of Swedes and Indians are travelling to each other's countries for business and pleasure. In 2020 India was among the top ten countries of origin among international overnight tourists in Sweden by number of nights spent. India and the US were the only non-EU countries in the top ten.

So what does this translate into for us, the people?

It means more opportunities for collaboration and creating innovative solutions to many of the global problems. This will lead to an economic ecosystem where many jobs will be created both for Swedes and Indians, allowing them and their future generations to achieve a good quality of life.

But the success of this economic ecosystem will depend on how well Swedes and Indians can work together. To be able to fully capitalise on this potential, both Indians and Swedes will need to integrate with each other as well as they can.

And to do that, we need to be open to learning about each other's cultures, traditions, values, idiosyncrasies and redefine our knowledge base about each other. If we can do that, then the future of Sweden-India relations looks brighter than ever. And knowing how both the Swedes and Indians aspire to the same goals, with some hard work it is certainly possible.

Sweden and India relations after 75 years of international geopolitical ups and downs are stronger than ever, because at the core of those relations, it has always been about "our" interests – the people of the two countries.

Best wishes,

Manu

Manu Uniyal is a consultant and writer based in Sweden, working in the areas of India-Nordic geo-politics and economics, innovation and startups.

