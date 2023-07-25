Ten top tourist sights that are cheaper because of the weak Swedish krona

Advertisement

A euro on July 7th got you a record 11.87 Swedish kronor. This is the weakest Sweden's currency has been against the euro since the European single currency launched in 1999, and is weaker even than in March 2009 when the krona last hit a low.

We will here compare prices for some of Sweden's most popular tourist attractions between June 2021 and June 2023, using the 'middle' conversion rate calculated by Sweden's Riksbank central bank, which has the value of a euro increase from 10.1 kronor to 11.7 kronor.

Vasa Museum

This museum built around the well-preserved wreck of the Vasa, a Swedish warship that sank on her maiden voyage in 1628, is deservedly one of the top attractions for tourists in Sweden.

The boat then lay in the mud for more than 330 years until the hull was lifted in 1961, and was then surrounded by a stunning museum structure to help preserve the remains.

At 190 kronor for an adult during the peak season between May and September, however, it has long been one of the world's pricier museums.

The cost of a ticket in euros, however, falls from €18 to €16 when you compensate for the fall in the krona's value (although admittedly the ticket price in kronor has crept up from 150 kronor back in 2018).

A couple enjoy a boat tour in the Stockholm Archipelago. Photo: Anna Hållams/imagebank.sweden.se

Archipelago tours

Boat tours of the Stockholm and Gothenburg Archipelagos are another favourite for tourists, but again they don't come cheap, with the ferry company Stromma's day tours of the islands around Stockholm and Gothenburg costing 350 kronor and 450 kronor respectively.

Again, the cost in the ticket in euros falls from close to €35 to €30 for the Stockholm trip and €45 to €39 for the Gothenburg one.

Advertisement

Climbing Kebnekaise

It's perhaps only for the more intrepid tourists, but climbing Sweden's highest mountain surrounded by the awesome Lapland landscape, is an unforgettable experience.

The guided hike from Abisko to the peak of Kebnekaise offered by the Swedish Tourist Association STF, with dorm accommodation for seven nights and all meals provided, costs 12,995 kronor.

It then costs 1,820 kronor for a guided tour to the peak, plus 345 kronor for STF membership.

Comparing these prices in June 2023 and June 2021 euros, the cost of the seven day hike falls from €1,287 to €1,111, the price of the guided climb to the peak from €180 to €156 and the STF membership from €34 to €30.

Hiking near the mountain of Kebnekaise. Photo: Fredrik Broman/imagebank.sweden.se

ABBA the Museum

Stockholm's Abba Museum, on the fringes of the Gröna Lund amusement park, has become one of the city's top attractions in the ten years since it opened in 2013.

But at 290 kronor for an adult and 110 kronor for a child, it's not cheap either.

Thankfully, the fall in the value of the krona removes some of the sting. Comparing the price of an adult ticket in June 2023 and June 2021 euros, it falls from €29 to €25.

Advertisement

Liseberg Amusement Park

Gothenburg's Liseberg Amusement Park is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and as well as arguably Sweden's best collection of roller coasters and other hair-raising and stomach-turning rides, also offers concerts, restaurants and more.

The prices of a day entry with all rides thrown in, varies with demand, but was 645 kronor for an adult and 495 kronor for a child on the day this article was written, so you're looking at around 2,030 kronor for a family of four.

For people travelling from countries with the euro, however, it looks a little cheaper, with the difference between the June 2021 and June 2023 exchange rate reducing the cost of an adult ticket from €64 to €55, a child ticket from €49 to €42 and a family from €201 to €174.

Kallbadhuset

One of the best things to do in Malmö is visit the Kallbadhuset sauna poking out into the Öresund straits from the city's beach. You can sweat away your toxins while looking out at Copenhagen across the water and then leap into the refreshing sea.

At 80 kronor for a visit, it's good value, but taking into account the June 2021 and June 2023 euro exchange rate, its even cheaper, with the price falling from €8.0 to €6.8.

Advertisement

Astrid Lindgren's World

Fans of Pippi Longstocking come from across Europe to visit Astrid Lindgren's World in Vimmerby, the town in Småland where the Swedish children's author grew up.

With recreations of Pippi Longstocking's red timber house Villa Villekula, theatre performances, and also scenes from Lindgren's other popular books such as Emil of Lönneberga, Rasmus and the Vagabond, the Children of the Noisy Village, and Karlsson on the Roof, it's a must for Lindgren fans.

A day ticket in the peak summer season will set you back 465 kronor for an adult and 350 kronor for a child, coming to 1,630 kronor for a family of four.

The difference between the June 2021 and June 2023 exchange rate cuts the cost of an adult ticket from €46 to €40, a child ticket from €35 to €30 and the price for a four person family from €161to €139.

Fotografiska

Fotografiska, Stockholm's museum of contemporary photographer, is hugely popular, and costs up to 215 kronor for an adult ticket.

Comparing the June 2021 and June 2023 exchange rates, the cost for tourists from Europe has fallen from €21 to €18.4.

Kalmar has a great castle but a pricey summer ticket. Photo. Emmy Jonsson/imagebank Sweden

Kalmar Castle

Sweden generally struggles to compete with countries like France, the UK and Germany when it comes to its density of magnificent medieval castles, but Kalmar Castle is the real deal, providing a stunning backdrop to the pretty town of Kalmar, which is worth a visit in its own right.

Entry to the castle costs 185 kronor for an adult and 130 kronor for a child, with the castle containing both permanent and temporary exhibitions and putting on Medieval events for children.

Comparing the cost in June 2021 and June 2023 exchange rates, the price in euros has fallen from €18.3 to €15.8 for adults and €12.9 to €11.1 for children.

Advertisement

Disgusting Food Museum

The brainchild of the American-Swedish psychologist Dr Samuel West, the Disgusting Food Museum has now opened in Berlin and elsewhere, but the Malmö original is still worth a visit.

It's pretty small, but you do get to taste from a long menu of foods that are, let's say, challenging, so the ticket price -- 220 kronor for an adult and 75 kronor for a child -- seems fair.

And the drop in the euro exchange rate makes it fairer still, with the ticket price, converted to June 2021 and June 2023 euros, falling from €21.8 to €18.8 for adults and €7.4 to €6.4 for children.