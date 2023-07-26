Sweden accuses Russia of inflaming Quran-burning crisis

Advertisement

At a specially called press conference on Wednesday, Sweden's Civil Defence minister, Carl-Oskar Bohlin, said that Russia-backed propaganda channels had been spreading the false claim that Sweden's authorities themselves lay behind the Quran burning protests.

"Sweden is the victim of a disinformation campaign backed by states and state-like actors aimed at harming Swedish interests and ultimately the interests of Swedish citizens," Bohlin said.

"These events, which are taking place at the a time when there is a tense security situation, have been carried out by individuals who have a very weak connection to Sweden. We see how these events are then portrayed in a completely incorrect way in the information sphere, with the aim of harming, and sometimes even with a direct call to harm, Sweden and Swedish interests."

Mikael Östlund, head of communication at Sweden's Psychological Defence Agency, said that his agency had recorded at least a million publication's connected to Sweden since the most recent publication on June 28th alone.

"Russia is using these events to drive its agenda in the media and in the channels it controls, and the message is obviously to split us in the west and also to create an increased anxiety and polarisation here in Sweden," he said. "An obvious ambition from the Russian side is of course to make it more difficult for Sweden to join Nato."

Bohlin would not comment on whether he believed that the individuals carrying out the Quran burnings were themselves backed by the Russians.

"I don't want to comment on individuals, but what I can say is that our overall impression is that the majority of these actors have a very weak connection to Sweden as a country, but that in the international information sphere, they still want to pretend that this is something Sweden is doing., which is completely inaccurate."