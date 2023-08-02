EXPLAINED: What's the best way to bring an ageing parent to Sweden?

Advertisement

Getting a temporary residence permit

According to Sweden's Migration Agency, it is possible, although only "in exceptional circumstances", for the parent of an adult from a non-EU country working in Sweden to get a residence permit to come and live with their child.

Firstly, the adult working, studying or living in Sweden needs to have at least a permanent residence permit (unless they are a refugee, a person in need of subsidiary protection or have "a well-founded prospect of being granted a residence permit for a longer period).

Secondly, the adult working in Sweden must be able to fully support their parent and show that they have a house or apartment of sufficient size.

Thirdly, the parent needs to prove that they lived together with the child "immediately before [their] family member moved to Sweden", and that they are "socially and emotionally dependent on each other", making it "difficult to live apart".

This last requirement is too high a hurdle for most foreigners to pass.

In countries where it is normal to live in a joint family, with three to four generations living under one roof, the child may well have lived with their parent until shortly before coming to work in Sweden. But if they have lived and worked in Sweden for too long without their parent, the Migration Agency will see this as evidence that their parent is not sufficiently emotionally dependent on them.

It is best to apply for a parent to come and join you as soon as possible after receiving permanent residency.

If you have lived apart for too long, it is not usually enough for the Migration Agency to report that the parent is now suffering from health issues which require the care of the adult in Sweden.

Getting a visitor permit for a year

Sweden's 'visitor permit' visa allows applicants who are "no longer professionally active and plan to visit their children and grandchildren for a longer time" to apply for a permit for up to one year.

If a parent comes to Sweden on such a permit, they are not entitled to any welfare benefits, so will need to take out a comprehensive medical travel insurance which will cover "emergency medical assistance, urgent hospital care or transport to your home country for medical reasons", with the insurance covering at least €30,000 worth of costs.

If you are a citizen of another EU country

If you are a citizen of another EU country (but not of Sweden unfortunately), the rules are more lenient. Parents may stay with you for more than three months as your dependants, so long as they are either:

seriously ill and need you to take care of them personally, or

economically dependent on you

If you are working, you need to show that you earn enough to support your parent. They also need to register with the Swedish Tax Agency within three months of arriving in Sweden.