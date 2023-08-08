IN PICS: Storm Hans leads to floods across Sweden

Advertisement

The Göta river broke its banks in Gothenburg on Tuesday, with fishmongers in the city coming to their market in the city's fishing harbour to find it completely submerged. The city's sewage system was unable to handle the amount of rainwater, leading to raw sewage leaking out into the river, after which the city council subsequently stopped the supply of drinking water from the river.

The Göta river burst its banks flooding the city's Fiskhamnen. Photo: Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT

Here a lorry tries to make its way over a flooded area. Photo: Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT

The small town of Rättvik in Dalarna was flooded after the Siljan river broke its banks. Below you can see Maria Jax in the village of Gärdebyn look on as the flow has completely swept away the drive leading up to her house.

Maria Jax in the village of Gärdebyn near Rättvik looks on after the road outside her house has been washed away by floods. Photo: Ulf Palm/TT

Below you can see villagers in Rättvik, Dalarna, talk over the flooded Faluvägen road leading into the town.

Faluvägen, the main road into Rättvik is completely flooded. Photo: Ulf Palm/TT

Residents of the ski resort town of Are in northwestern Sweden were advised to stay clear of the Susabacken river after it overflowed, sending mud and rocks coursing through the town and causing damage to roads and houses, Sweden's crisis information website Krisinformation reported.

Here you can see the damage done by the river to a railway crossing near the city's Holiday Club hotel.

The railway crossing at Åre's Holiday Club has been destroyed after the Susabäcken river burst its banks. Photo: Johan Axelsson/TT

Here you can see the damage the river has done to a small residential road in the resort.

Damage done by the overflowing of the Susabäcken river in Åre. Photo: Räddningstjänsten/TT

he flooding had started in the far south of Sweden on Monday. Below you can see the walkway between the two main platforms at Åkarp station near Malmö completely submerged by water.

The underpass at the train station in Åkarp outside Malmö was completely submerged on Monday. Photo. Johan Nilsson/TT

The E6 road outside Malmö was also seriously flooded, with several cars getting stuck in deep water and needing to be rescued.

Cars on the E6 motorway outside Malmö had to be lifted to safety after the motorway flooded on Monday. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

A lorry struggles with deep water on the E6 motorway at Arlöv outside Malmö. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT