Swedish book retailer publishes copy praising Adolf Hitler

Customers who happened to stumble on Mein Kampf – the Nazi leader's anti-Semitic manifesto – while browsing on Adlibris's site may have raised an eyebrow or two to put it mildly, after the entry describing the book included copy praising the work of the Nazi leader, whose actions started the Second World War and the genocide of millions of Jews and several minorities.

“His lifework (which however was not completed) is also the work of the Aryan race, just like all other high cultures and amazing creations us Aryans have succeeded in,” it continued.

The edition in question is published by Midgård Records, which has the same text on its own website.

As well as selling white power music and t-shirts carrying fascist slogans, Midgård also sells a biography of Ian Stuart, lead singer of the white power band Screwdriver and founder of the British neo-Nazi group Blood and Honour, through Adlibris.

Adlibris' communications chief Karin Lindebo said that the site had no overarching policy limiting which publishers it worked with, but did follow the national guidelines for online booksellers.

The two books sold on the site by Midgård have been supplied by an English distributor and do not conflict with Adlibris' policies, she said. The neo-Nazi blurb has, however, been removed.

Adlibris is not the first online bookseller to end up publishing neo-Nazi book blurbs, with the Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) newswire in 2019 finding similar copy on the websites of Walmart, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.