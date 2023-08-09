Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Parts of Gothenburg flooded with sewage after high rains

On Tuesday, parts of Gothenburg harbour were underwater after the Göta river overflowed. The city's sewage system was unable to handle the amount of rainwater, leading to raw sewage leaking out into the river, P4 Gothenburg reports.

Gothenburg city council subsequently stopped the supply of drinking water from the river.

The E6 road near Kållered was closed in both directions due to flooding, and a number of ferry departures were also cancelled due to the weather.

Swedish vocabulary: sewage – avloppsvatten

Police urge tourists not to hike in Swedish mountains

Police urged people in Jämtland not to hike in the county's mountains due to the difficult weather conditions.

"As rain is expected to continue in combination with heavy winds, the police recommends not to hike in the mountains within the next few days," the police wrote in a statement.

Hikers who are already staying in centres or huts in the area are recommended to stay in place and monitor the weather closely.

"If you head into the mountains despite this, you need to be aware of high water levels in watercourses, as well as the fact that weather and visibility can change quickly," the police wrote.

According to Sweden's meteorological and hydrological institute SMHI, strong or very strong winds are expected across the entire mountain range with gusts in some areas.

Swedish vocabulary: to advise against – att avråda från

Advertisement

Swedish book retailer publishes copy praising Adolf Hitler

Customers who happened to stumble on Mein Kampf – the anti-Semitic manifesto by Adolf Hitler – while browsing the site of Swedish booksellers Adlibris may have raised an eyebrow or two to put it mildly, after the entry describing the book included copy praising the work of the Nazi leader.

It stated that Hitler, whose actions started the Second World War and the genocide of millions of Jews and several minorities, was “one of the brightest shining stars the white race has achieved”.

“His lifework (which however was not completed) is also the work of the Aryan race, just like all other high cultures and amazing creations us Aryans have succeeded in,” it continued, writes Aftonbladet which first reported the story.

The edition in question is published by Midgård Records, whose range also includes white power music and t-shirts carrying fascist slogans. The copy appears to be taken from their description of the product. Adlibris told Swedish media that they have now removed the copy from their website.

Swedish vocabulary: a bookshop – en bokhandel

Advertisement

Systembolaget to raise price on wine, beer and hard liquor

Sweden’s state-owned alcohol chain Systembolaget will raise its prices 1.2 percent on average from September 1st, which the TT news agency writes is a lower price hike than expected.

The price of cider will go up on average 0.8 percent, beer 0.4 percent, wine 1.5 percent and hard liquor 1.2 percent, but Systembolaget does not want to disclose in advance which specific products will be affected by price increases, in order to avoid customers stocking up on alcohol.

Systembolaget, which is governed by strict rules designed to keep alcohol consumption at a minimum, allows its suppliers to raise prices twice a year, in March and September. Last March prices went up 3 percent on average.

Swedish vocabulary: hard liquor – sprit