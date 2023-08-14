Dead body found floating in central Stockholm
Police are investigating after a body was found in the water near the parliament building in central Stockholm.
Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 9.30am on Monday after witnesses spotted the body floating in the water, reports public radio broadcaster P4 Stockholm.
“It is a deceased person, a man,” a Stockholm police press spokesperson told the Aftonbladet tabloid.
Police said it was not yet possible to confirm whether the man’s death was suspicious or not.
Comments
See Also
Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 9.30am on Monday after witnesses spotted the body floating in the water, reports public radio broadcaster P4 Stockholm.
“It is a deceased person, a man,” a Stockholm police press spokesperson told the Aftonbladet tabloid.
Police said it was not yet possible to confirm whether the man’s death was suspicious or not.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.