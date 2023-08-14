Advertisement

Police

Dead body found floating in central Stockholm

TT/The Local
TT/The Local - [email protected]
Published: 14 Aug, 2023 CET. Updated: Mon 14 Aug 2023 11:37 CET
Dead body found floating in central Stockholm
File photo of the Swedish parliament building Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

Police are investigating after a body was found in the water near the parliament building in central Stockholm.

Advertisement

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 9.30am on Monday after witnesses spotted the body floating in the water, reports public radio broadcaster P4 Stockholm.

“It is a deceased person, a man,” a Stockholm police press spokesperson told the Aftonbladet tabloid.

Police said it was not yet possible to confirm whether the man’s death was suspicious or not.

More

#Police

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also