Stockholm Quran burner allegedly assaulted by man wearing boxing gloves

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reports that Momika was attacked in the city of Södertälje, south of Stockholm, by a man wearing boxing gloves. The incident was filmed and shared on the TikTok app.

“Come on, let’s play, you and me,” it quotes the man as saying in Arabic.

Momika reportedly used a placard to defend himself before the man walked off.

Police declined to comment on specific individuals, but confirmed that they had received a report of a suspected assault in Södertälje on Monday. No arrests had been made by around 3pm.

“There was some kind of argument between two people and it seems like one person took some kind of punches,” police spokesperson Per Fahlström told Aftonbladet.

Momika, an Iraqi refugee who has said he supports the far-right Sweden Democrat party and wants to ban the Quran, is being investigated for alleged hate crimes at some of his Quran burning protests.

In recent months he has burned or desecrated copies of the Quran outside Stockholm's main mosque as well as outside the Iranian and Iraqi embassies, sparking outrage in Muslim countries in particular.

Swedish security services cited reactions to the Quran burnings as among the reasons for its decision to raise Sweden's national terror threat level from "elevated" to "high" last week.