Five dead after head-on crash in western Sweden
Five men have died after a car and a truck collided between Skara and Falköping.
Police said that the men were aged between 20 and 45.
The car and the truck caught fire after the head-on smash at around 4.30pm on road 184 on Monday.
At around 8am on Tuesday, police said that the families of four out of the five men had been notified.
The fifth man had not yet been identified at the time.
Last year, 220 people died in Swedish traffic accidents, an increase of ten on the year before.
In 1997, Sweden introduced a road safety policy named Vision Zero, with the long-term aim of cutting fatal accidents to zero. There has been an overall drop in road deaths over the past decades, with the exception of 2018 which stood out as a particularly deadly year.
Comments
See Also
Police said that the men were aged between 20 and 45.
The car and the truck caught fire after the head-on smash at around 4.30pm on road 184 on Monday.
At around 8am on Tuesday, police said that the families of four out of the five men had been notified.
The fifth man had not yet been identified at the time.
Last year, 220 people died in Swedish traffic accidents, an increase of ten on the year before.
In 1997, Sweden introduced a road safety policy named Vision Zero, with the long-term aim of cutting fatal accidents to zero. There has been an overall drop in road deaths over the past decades, with the exception of 2018 which stood out as a particularly deadly year.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.