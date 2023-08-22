Five dead after head-on crash in western Sweden

Advertisement

Police said that the men were aged between 20 and 45.

The car and the truck caught fire after the head-on smash at around 4.30pm on road 184 on Monday.

At around 8am on Tuesday, police said that the families of four out of the five men had been notified.

The fifth man had not yet been identified at the time.

Last year, 220 people died in Swedish traffic accidents, an increase of ten on the year before.

In 1997, Sweden introduced a road safety policy named Vision Zero, with the long-term aim of cutting fatal accidents to zero. There has been an overall drop in road deaths over the past decades, with the exception of 2018 which stood out as a particularly deadly year.