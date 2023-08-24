Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Swedish weather forecaster warns of cloud bursts

Weather forecaster SMHI has warned that a large area of central Eastern Sweden could be hit by thunder storms and so-called cloud bursts, bringing extremely heavy rain for short periods.

"In some areas, the showed could be powerful and bring large amounts of rain in a short time," the agency wrote on its web page.

The rain will fall on Thursday afternoon in a triangular area between Hudiksvall, Falun and Norrtälje, with cities such as Gävle and Uppsala affected.

Swedish vocab: thunder – åska

Government to assess scope for budget spending

Sweden's finance minister, Elizabeth Svantesson, will present the government's assessment of Sweden's fiscal situation on Thursday afternoon, laying out how much extra income she will have available to her to finance tax cuts or additional spending.

Ylva Hedén Westerdahl, head of forecasting at the National Institute of Economic Research, and David Bergvall, forecasting chief at the bank SEB, both estimated the extra spending at between 35 billion and 45 billion kronor.

Swedish vocabulary: the scope for additional spending or cuts (literally "reform space") – reformutrymmet

Swedish taxi strike postponed

Sweden’s trade union for transport workers has postponed the date when industrial action was first set to get under way in a row over salaries for taxi drivers. Negotiations will instead continue.

The first stage of the strike was originally set to break out at six taxi companies in 14 cities on August 25th in the form of a ban on new hires and overtime, followed by a walkout on September 4th. Both measures will now be launched on September 4th, unless the dispute is resolved by then.

Swedish vocabulary: a strike – en strejk

Finnish prime minister visits Swedish counterpart

Finland’s new prime minister, Petteri Orpo, is set to visit his Swedish counterpart, Ulf Kristersson, on Friday, his first official visit to Sweden as prime minister.

The meeting will take place at Harpsund, the Swedish prime minister’s summer residence, and focus on security politics.

Other issues on the agenda include the EU’s support for Ukraine and the green transition, according to a press release issued by the Swedish government.

Swedish vocabulary: a visit – ett besök

Norwegian who kept dead partner in freezer may be jailed

A Norwegian man who kept his partner’s corpse in a freezer for years, after his plan to bury her at their farm in Sweden “fell by the wayside”, did not suffer from a mental disorder of the magnitude that he should be given forensic psychiatric care, a psychiatric evaluation has shown.

This means that the court is now permitted to sentence the man to jail.

The woman was found dead in the freezer in the couple's home in Sweden in March this year. It is believed she died in 2018. Her partner was initially suspected of having murdered her, but the investigation could not find any sign of her having died from anything other than natural causes.

He was charged with violating the sanctity of the grave, fraud and forging documents.

Swedish vocabulary: a court – en domstol