Stockholm police warn of spate of sex attacks on Södermalm
Stockholm police have issued a warning after 'an increased number' of sexual attacks in the southern parts of Södermalm.
According to the police, one incident of molestation, two incidents of sexual molestation and one rape have been reported in the past few weeks, including both daytime and nighttime attacks.
The rape reportedly took place outdoors on the night of August 17th.
"In all cases we're talking about a lone perpetrator who approached women who were likely unknown to him," said police.
Police said they were stepping up their presence in the area, but urged the public to be vigilant.
These kinds of attacks by a stranger are relatively rare. The majority of sexual crimes are carried out by people previously known to the victim, and this gets even more likely when it comes to offences on the more serious end of the scale.
Of reported rapes in Sweden last year, 26 percent were by an offender previously unknown to the victim.
