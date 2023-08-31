Workers evacuate smoke-filled tunnel north of Stockholm
Around 20 people had to evacuate a smoke-filled tunnel north of Stockholm on Thursday.
The tunnel is being built at Danderyd to hold electric cables.
On Thursday a conveyor belt for sand and gravel began to emit smoke, reports regional public broadcaster P4 Stockholm.
“The tunnel is seven and a half kilometres long and this happened far in,” said Marie Nordahl, an emergency control room operator for Stockholm’s fire and rescue services.
The workers managed to take shelter in separate tunnels and were later evacuated.
P4 Stockholm reports two people were being treated for smoke inhalation and one person was taken to hospital.
