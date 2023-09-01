Swedish government to map citizenship of gang members

Advertisement

“We want to get an overall picture of gang crime in Sweden in different respects,” Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer told Sveriges Radio.

He believes that it’s important to map citizenship in criminal networks, he told Sveriges Radio, in order to compare the number of gang criminals with foreign citizenship to those with Swedish citizenship.

“This is of relevance when it comes to our international cooperation in order to push back against cross-border crime,” Strömmer said.

“This is also important in developing our punishments,” he added. “Foreign citizens can be deported as a consequence of major criminality.”

Advertisement

Police will also assess what role individuals have in criminal networks and how active they are.