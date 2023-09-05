Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

No arrests after Rosengård riot

No arrests have yet been made following a riot involving car fires and stone throwing in the Rosengård district of Malmö, but police told Swedish media they have acquired a large bank of photos and videos that they will use in the investigation to identify those involved.

“We can’t rule out that we find more crimes that were committed and file more reports,” Malmö police press spokesperson Nils Norlin told Swedish news agency TT.

Around 20 cars were set on fire on Ramels väg on Sunday night following a Quran burning in the city earlier in the day, and rocks were thrown at police when they arrived. No one was injured.

Swedish vocabulary: a car fire – en bilbrand

Biggest trial in Swedish history gets under way as oil executives face court

Two former executives at Swedish oil company Lundin Oil go on trial in Stockholm on Tuesday accused of complicity in war crimes committed by Sudan's regime between 1999 and 2003.

Swede Ian Lundin and Swiss national Alex Schneiter are accused of asking Sudan's government to make its military responsible for security at the site of one of Lundin Oil's exploration fields, which later led to aerial bombings, killing of civilians and burning of entire villages, according to the prosecution.

Lundin was chief executive of family firm Lundin Oil, now known as Orron Energy, from 1998-2002, and Schneiter was vice president at the time.

The pair have denied any wrongdoing.

Swedish vocabulary: a trial – en rättegång

Advertisement

Sweden urges Iran to free Swede held for over 500 days

Sweden has urged Iran to free one of its nationals it says has been held in the country arbitrarily since April 2022 in a case exacerbating bilateral tensions.

"A Swedish citizen – a man in his thirties – was detained in Iran in April 2022. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Sweden in Tehran are working very intensively on the case and are maintaining close contact with the EU," Sweden's foreign ministry told AFP in an e-mail.

"The Swedish citizen has been arbitrarily deprived of his freedom and should therefore be released immediately."

The ministry added it was in daily contact with the detained man's family.

Swedish vocabulary: a citizen – en medborgare

Advertisement

Swedish authorities to step up work on census

Sweden’s Tax Agency is set to treble the tens of thousands of checks it carries out every year on who lives in Sweden and where, to make sure people actually live at their registered address. According to estimates, around 98 percent of the population live at their registered address.

The Tax Agency is also set to more thoroughly check people who have a Swedish so-called coordination number, to make sure that no one uses anyone else’s coordination number. It will also investigate how many people live and work in Sweden, but are not in the population register.

The checks are part of a “large-scale national census” that the government parties and the far-right Sweden Democrats agreed to launch, although the original plans have been watered down since, with the Tax Agency opting to use existing registers to count the population, rather than going door to door.

Swedish vocabulary: to live – att bo