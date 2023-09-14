Sweden In Focus Paywall free
SURVEY: Would you listen to more podcasts from The Local?
Take a quick survey and let us know what you think!
As regular listeners will know, The Local currently releases an episode of the Sweden in Focus podcast every Saturday morning. We really enjoy doing it and have had a great response. Now that we've been up and running for a while we're considering expanding out podcast offering and would love to get your input.
Please take a moment to answer the questions below. It will only take a minute or two of your time.
If the survey does not appear for you below, please click this link to take part.
