Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg to face trial again
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg will face court again at the end of September, charged with 'resisting arrest' at a protest.
Police forcibly removed the 20-year-old campaigner from a climate rally in the Swedish port city on July 24th.
"The protest was unauthorised and led to traffic being blocked. The young woman refused to obey police order to leave the site," said prosecutor Isabel Ekberg.
"This is therefore a case of refusal to comply."
Hours before the July rally, Thunberg received a court fine after a short trial and conviction for disobeying police at a previous protest at the same port on June 19th.
The rally, organised by environmental activist group Reclaim the Future, tried to block the entrance and exit to the busy port to protest against the use of fossil fuels.
The date for Thunberg's new trial has been set for September 27th.
The activist shot to global fame after starting her "School Strike for the Climate" in front of Sweden's parliament in Stockholm at the age of 15.
In addition to her climate strikes, the young activist regularly lambasts governments and politicians for not properly addressing climate issues.
