Citizenship and driving licences: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Advertisement

The Swedish government has launched a directive into tightening up citizenship, proposing an extension to the residency requirement, as well as a civics test and self-sufficiency requirement. Here's what we know about the proposal so far.

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf celebrates 50 years on the throne this year. But why is he Carl XVI when there have only actually been ten King Carls? Check out our interview with historian Dick Harrison to find out.

The parents of 70 percent of children in Sweden fail to take all the parental leave available to them before it expires. But there are some tricks to make sure you use it all.

Once you've lived in Sweden for a certain amount of time, you'll become eligible for permanent residence and, in many cases, Swedish citizenship. Either status grants you more security to stay in Sweden long-term, but there are some important differences between the two. Here are the key factors to be aware of, in The Local's guide.

Advertisement

In Sweden, there are several different classifications of relationships, which each give the partners a different legal status and rights. Here's what you need to know about what it means to be a sambo in Sweden.

Driving is a great way to explore Sweden, and in many parts of the country, having a car will make life much easier. But it's crucial to make sure you're doing things legally. Here's everything you need to know about driving licences in Sweden.