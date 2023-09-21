Swedish gaming company replaces half its staff with AI
Gothenburg-based gaming company Mindark is letting almost half of its staff go, reports trade union magazine Kollega.
Instead, the company will invest in training AI to build its gaming worlds. In total, 25 jobs are set to be replaced by AI.
The use of artificial intelligence is meant to streamline the company's work and enable it to resume paying out dividends to shareholders, Mindark CEO Henrik Nel Jerkrot wrote in an email to shareholders in mid-August, reports Kollega.
Per Strömbäck, spokesperson for the Swedish Games Industry, believes there are two options when it comes to using AI in gaming companies.
"For example, they can become more ambitious and do more with the same resources, or they can carry out the same work at a lower cost," he told Kollega.
