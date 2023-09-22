Two dead after pub shooting in eastern Swedish town Sandviken

Advertisement

The shooting broke out at the pub Mulligan’s in central Sandviken, a town near Gävle around 200 kilometres north of Stockholm, just after 10pm on Thursday.

“We suspect that one person was the target and the other three were at the scene for various reasons, but were not involved. I can’t say at this stage whether they were employees or guests,” police press spokesperson Magnus Jansson Klarin told Swedish news agency TT.

“The suspected target is one of the deceased. Unfortunately the other fatal victim is a person who didn’t have anything to do with it,” he added.

The other two have non-life-threatening injuries.

A man in his 20s is wanted in connection with the shooting, according to unconfirmed reports by regional newspaper Gefle Dagblad, but no arrests had been made by Friday mid-morning.

Police are investigating possible links to previous shootings in Sandviken as well as an ongoing deadly gang conflict in recent weeks which has claimed victims in Stockholm and Uppsala.

“There are probably connections to criminal milieus, but I can’t say which group it might be linked to. We’ll have to wait and see,” said Jansson Klarin.