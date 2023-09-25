IN PICTURES: How a massive landslide completely wrecked Gothenburg-Oslo motorway

Advertisement

The landslide is believed to have started at around 1.20am on Saturday, with waves of mud washing over the E6 motorway. Photo: Hanna Brunlöf Windell/TT

Police are investigating whether blasting work at a nearby construction site may have caused the mudslide. Photo: Hanna Brunlöf Windell/TT

Three people received minor injuries, but because the incident happened in the middle of the night rather than during rush hour, there were no fatalities. Photo: Hanna Brunlöf Windell/TT

Police and rescue services have searched the area together with dogs, but do not believe anyone is trapped in the mud and debris. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT

More than 10,000 vehicles usually pass Stenungsund via the E6 motorway every day. The road is expected to remain closed for months. Photo: TT

Traffic is being rerouted via the E45 and 650 roads. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT

The E6 motorway connects Gothenburg, Sweden's second-biggest city, and Oslo, the capital of Norway. Photo: GoogleMaps

King Carl XVI Gustaf visited the site on Monday. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT