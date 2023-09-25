Advertisement

IN PICTURES: How a massive landslide completely wrecked Gothenburg-Oslo motorway

The Local Sweden
The Local Sweden - [email protected]
Published: 25 Sep, 2023 CET. Updated: Mon 25 Sep 2023 11:04 CET
The E6 motorway moved up to 50 metres in the landslide. Photo: Hanna Brunlöf Windell/TT

A mudslide destroyed the busy E6 motorway at Stenungsund, north of Gothenburg, and created a sinkhole which authorities expect will take months to repair.

The landslide is believed to have started at around 1.20am on Saturday, with waves of mud washing over the E6 motorway. Photo: Hanna Brunlöf Windell/TT
 

Police are investigating whether blasting work at a nearby construction site may have caused the mudslide. Photo: Hanna Brunlöf Windell/TT
 

Three people received minor injuries, but because the incident happened in the middle of the night rather than during rush hour, there were no fatalities. Photo: Hanna Brunlöf Windell/TT
 

Police and rescue services have searched the area together with dogs, but do not believe anyone is trapped in the mud and debris. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT
 

More than 10,000 vehicles usually pass Stenungsund via the E6 motorway every day. The road is expected to remain closed for months. Photo: TT
 

Traffic is being rerouted via the E45 and 650 roads. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT
 

The E6 motorway connects Gothenburg, Sweden's second-biggest city, and Oslo, the capital of Norway. Photo: GoogleMaps
 

King Carl XVI Gustaf visited the site on Monday. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT

