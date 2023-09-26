Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Three injured in explosion in western Stockholm

Three people were injured in an explosion in an apartment block at Hässelby strand in western Stockholm at around 9pm on Monday. One person’s injuries were described as worse than the other two, but not life-threatening.

Around 25-30 people had to be evacuated and were given shelter in a nearby school.

According to unconfirmed reports to the Aftonbladet newspaper, police are investigating whether relatives of a person who is in conflict with a criminal gang were the intended target of the blast.

Swedish vocabulary: injuries – skador

Fire at mosque in Eskilstuna may have been deliberate

A mosque in Eskilstuna was completely destroyed in a fire yesterday, which police are now investigating as arson.

The alarm was raised just after noon on Tuesday, and by the time the emergency services arrived, the main building was completely ablaze.

"We're on site supporting the rescue services," police press spokesperson Angelica Forsberg said, adding that it was too early to say what could have caused the fire.

According to representative from the mosque, the fire is the result of an attack on the congregation. Communications officer Anas Deneche from the mosque in question told P4 Sörmland that the family who lives in an adjoining building has been subject to threats and physical attacks, which have been reported to police, for over a year.

Swedish vocabulary: arson – mordbrand

Advertisement

Swedish krona strengthens after Riksbank announcement

The Swedish krona has strengthened against the dollar and the euro, with the Riksbank's decision to sell off both currencies believed to be the cause.

At the same time as last week's key interest rate hike, the central bank also announced plans to hedge part of its currency reserves, by selling off 8 billion dollars and 2 million euros over the next four to six months.

This began on Monday and effects were soon visible on the market, with the krona strengthening 10 öre against the dollar, giving a cost of 11.03 kronor for one dollar.

The Swedish krona was performing the best of 15 selected currencies against the dollar on Monday, Bloomberg noted.

At the same time, a euro cost 11.73 kronor.

Swedish vocabulary: currency – valuta

Advertisement

Swedish municipalities using textbooks linked to Chinese state

A new investigation by TV4's Kalla fakta has revealed that multiple Swedish municipalities have been using textbooks linked to the Chinese state which promote the worldview of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The books in question have been primarily used for mother-tongue classes in Mandarin and Cantonese, and are aimed at children. Kalla fakta looked at five book series including a total of 56 books, and found that at least three of the series were produced on behalf of the CCP.

They were used in 19 of 20 municipalities in Kalla fakta's investigation, and, according to TV4, are linked to a department within the CCP which carries out influence campaigns abroad under the "united front" strategy.

Some of the books featured maps linking Taiwan to mainland China, as well as using the Chinese boundaries in the South China Sea. The Xinjiang province was described as a paradise where people "sing songs about their happy lives", despite multiple reports of attacks on Uyghurs in the region.

"It is a way of influencing, organising and in some ways controlling the Chinese diaspora," China analysist Oscar Almén from the Swedish Defence Research Agency told TV4. "It's partly trying to spread a positive image of China, but also about combating their enemies."

Swedish vocabulary: The Chinese Communist Party – det kinesiska kommunistpartiet