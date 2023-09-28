Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Three held over fatal shooting south of Stockholm

Three men are being held in connection with a fatal shooting in Jordbro, south of Stockholm, just before midnight.

Two men were found at the scene when police arrived. One of them was seriously injured and was later declared dead. The other was taken to hospital and is understood not to have life-threatening injuries.

Police seized the three suspects after checking several vehicles and people throughout the night.

Police are investigating whether the shooting is connected to an ongoing gang conflict in Sweden.

The conflict, between Foxtrot leader Rawa Majid and his former right-hand man Ismail Abdo, has resulted in a spate of fatal shootings in recent weeks, particularly in Stockholm and Uppsala, targeting even relatives who are not themselves involved in gang crime.

Swedish vocabulary: throughout the night – under natten

Young man shot dead in southern Stockholm

An 18-year-old man was shot dead at the Mälarhöjden sports ground in the Fruängen district of Stockholm. Several children’s and youth teams were training on the grounds at the time, just after 6pm on Wednesday.

The man was treated by ambulance workers at the scene, but died of his injuries.

Stockholm City Council officials had just over a week ago warned sports clubs that “people who take part in criminal activities” had been active in the area and had on several occasions “confronted visitors”, leading to a higher presence of police officers and security guards.

Police are investigating whether the shooting is linked to the ongoing Foxtrot conflict.

“It’s not completely implausible that there would be connections between this and other acts,” police press spokesperson Mats Eriksson told Swedish news agency TT on Wednesday.

Swedish vocabulary: a sports ground – en idrottsplats

Advertisement

Woman dies in explosion north of Uppsala

A woman in her mid-20s has died in an explosion at Fullerö, north of Uppsala.

Police were called out just before 4am on Thursday to a blast at a detached two-storey house in the village.

A witness described the explosion to Aftonbladet as "total devastation". Other houses were also damaged, but there were no other fatalities.

Police told the DN newspaper that explosives had detonated at the house, but details were otherwise scarce on Thursday morning.

A drive-by shooting took place on the same street in January this year, where shots were fired at a house from a car.

Swedish vocabulary: a house – ett hus/en villa

Advertisement

Teen released after questioning over Linköping blast

An 18-year-old man who was held in connection with an explosion in the city of Linköping on Tuesday has been released.

"After the man was questioned, we carried out certain checks. The suspicions against him are now weaker and I've therefore decided to lift the arrest," prosecutor Helene Gestrin said in a press statement.

The blast on Tuesday morning blew the facade off the building and two women in their mid-20s received minor injuries, but otherwise no one was injured. Citing unconfirmed information, public radio broadcaster Ekot reported that the explosion was linked to the Foxtrot gang conflict.

Swedish vocabulary: to release – att släppa fri

Swedish airports to introduce price cap on restaurant food

Sweden is rolling out a restaurant price cap at its main airports, in an effort to avoid customers being charged extortionate amounts for a quick pre-boarding lunch.

Swedavia runs ten airports in Sweden, including Arlanda, Landvetter and Malmö near the country's three biggest cities, and is set to introduce the price cap on restaurants and shops across all ten airports “between now and 2025,” press officer Ellen Laurin told The Local.

The issue of expensive airport food made headlines earlier this month after SEB bank senior economist Johan Javeus shared a picture on X (formerly known as Twitter) of an "extremely ordinary prawn sandwich and a normal beer" he bought at Landvetter for an eye-watering 422 kronor (around 36 euros or 38 dollars).

Swedish vocabulary: an airport – en flygplats

Sweden ranked world's second most innovative country

New figures from the Global Innovation Index suggest that Sweden is the world's second most innovative country, behind only Switzerland.

"This provides hope for the future," Peter Strömbäck, director-general of the Swedish Intellectual Property Office, said.

The index, carried out by the World IP Organisation, a UN organisation, puts Sweden ahead of countries like the US, Germany, Korea and China.

"This gives an image of how the country is performing," Strömbäck said. "Sweden is doing well with regards to creating knowledge assets, that is to say immaterial assets, and making use of them with the help of intellectual property rights, among other things."

Swedish vocabulary: innovative – uppfinningsrik