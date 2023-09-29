Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Swedish PM seeks military help to crack down on gangs

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is set to meet national police chief Anders Thornberg and military commander Micael Bydén on Friday “to see how the armed forces can help the police fight the gangs”, he told Sweden in a televised speech to the nation.

“We are going to hunt down the gangs. We are going to defeat the gangs,” Kristersson said, after three people were killed in shootings and explosions in less than 12 hours, including an 18-year-old man at a crowded football pitch, and a woman in her mid-20s with no known connection to the gangs.

An ongoing conflict in the Foxtrot gang, between leader Rawa Majid and his former right-hand man Ismail Abdo, has resulted in a spate of violence in recent weeks, particularly in Stockholm and Uppsala, targeting even relatives who are not themselves involved in gang crime or in some cases killing the wrong target entirely. Eleven people have been killed in shootings this month.

“An increasing number of children and completely innocent people are affected by this extreme violence,” said Kristersson. “Sweden has never seen anything like this. No other country in Europe is seeing anything like this.”

Swedish vocabulary: the armed forces – försvarsmakten

Explosion could be felt 20 kilometres away

An explosion at a house in Fullerö, which killed a woman in her mid-20s, could be felt 20 kilometres away, seismologists noted after their instruments at four stations – including central Uppsala – picked up the blast waves, reported Swedish news agency TT.

The blast waves reached the first measuring station just over 10 kilometres away after half a minute, according to seismologist Björn Lund.

"We can tell you with high certainty when the explosion took place, it happened at 03.43.45. That's just plus or minus a second," said Lund.

Swedish vocabulary: a blast wave – en tryckvåg

Advertisement

More trains to Stockholm, Uppsala, Linköping and other cities

Swedish rail operator SJ is set to increase departures to several cities from December 10th, it says in a press release.

Twelve trains will run on the Linköping-Norrköping-Stockholm-Arlanda-Uppsala-Gävle line every day in each direction, up from seven. Five trains will run between Stockholm and Ljusdal every day, in each direction.

Express trains from Stockholm to Uppsala, without any stops in between, will be reintroduced from December 11th.

SJ said that the reason it is able to increase traffic is because the staffing situation has improved on last year.

Swedish vocabulary: a train – ett tåg

Advertisement

Swedish authorities stop Zlatan from evicting his tenant

Sweden’s Enforcement Authority is preventing Zlatan Ibrahimovic from evicting one of his tenants, writes housing news site Hem & Hyra. The authority has ruled that the tenant may keep living in their apartment pending a court decision, following the tenant filing a lawsuit against Ibrahimovic.

The retired football star and his wife Helena Seger own an apartment block for rented apartments in the posh Östermalm area of Stockholm. But one of their tenants is arguing that they have been overcharged – 12,000 kronor a month for a 40 square metre one-room apartment.

Sweden has strict rules on how much landlords are allowed to charge renters.

The conflict predates Ibrahimovic, who bought the building in 2022, and the fact that it was rented out by a rental company who in turned rented it from the landlord further complicates matters.

The tenant received a notification of eviction in February and was given the reason that the building is due to undergo renovation and that the landlord will take over the apartment. But after the case went to the Enforcement Authority, it ruled that the court case must first be concluded.

Swedish vocabulary: to evict – att vräka