LISTEN: Shocking week of gang violence, and why northern Sweden needs foreign workers

Advertisement

This week host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local's James Savage and Richard Orange, and we also hear from the Skellefteå-based journalist Paul Connolly.

SURVEY: Would you listen to more podcasts from The Local?

Here are links to some of the stories we discuss this week:

Politics in Sweden

Landslide

Nato latest

Jobs in northern Sweden

Advertisement

Gang violence

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.

Or you can listen here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.