LISTEN: Shocking week of gang violence, and why northern Sweden needs foreign workers

Published: 30 Sep, 2023 CET. Updated: Sat 30 Sep 2023 09:24 CET
LISTEN: Shocking week of gang violence, and why northern Sweden needs foreign workers

In this week's episode: Is Sweden underfunding schools and healthcare?; motorway mudslide; Turkey gives fresh impetus to Sweden's Nato bid; why northern Sweden needs foreign workers, and Prime Minister wants military help to crack down on gangs.

This week host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local's James Savage and Richard Orange, and we also hear from the Skellefteå-based journalist Paul Connolly.

Here are links to some of the stories we discuss this week:

Politics in Sweden

Landslide

Nato latest

Jobs in northern Sweden

Gang violence

