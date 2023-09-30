Sweden In Focus Paywall free
LISTEN: Shocking week of gang violence, and why northern Sweden needs foreign workers
In this week's episode: Is Sweden underfunding schools and healthcare?; motorway mudslide; Turkey gives fresh impetus to Sweden's Nato bid; why northern Sweden needs foreign workers, and Prime Minister wants military help to crack down on gangs.
This week host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local's James Savage and Richard Orange, and we also hear from the Skellefteå-based journalist Paul Connolly.
Here are links to some of the stories we discuss this week:
Politics in Sweden
Landslide
- IN NUMBERS: Sweden's lucky escape as landslide causes huge motorway sinkhole
- Swedish motorway landslide: What happens next?
Nato latest
- 'Not urgent' for Sweden to join Nato, says Hungary's Viktor Orbán
- Turkey agrees to approve Sweden's Nato application in return for fighter jets
Jobs in northern Sweden
- Meet the foreigners moving to northern Sweden to turn industry green
- Five things I love about northern Sweden
Gang violence
- Swedish prime minister seeks military help to crack down on gangs
- Who's who in Sweden's gang conflict?
- How could Sweden put an end to its deadly wave of gang crime?
