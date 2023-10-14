Jobs Paywall free
LISTEN: Work permit holders appeal to Sweden to let them stay
In this week's episode: Foxtrot leader reportedly arrested in Iran, Swedish reaction to Israel-Hamsas war, and lots of reaction to Sweden's new pay threshold for work permits.
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local's James Savage and Becky Waterton, and this week's guest, Sweden's former education minister Anna Ekström, who also has a background as a labour law lawer.
Here are links to some of the stories we discuss this week:
Gang crime
Israel-Hamas war
- Malmö mayor slams celebrations of attack on Israel
- Foreign ministry to evacuate Swedes from Israel and Palestine
Work permits
- 'We're losing the life we built in Sweden': Work permit holders dread uncertain future
- All The Local's latest work permit stories
Listeners in Sweden seeking support about mental health about can contact mental health awareness organization Mind or call Sweden's national health hotline 1177 for help in English.
You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.
Or you can listen here:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
Comments
See Also
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local's James Savage and Becky Waterton, and this week's guest, Sweden's former education minister Anna Ekström, who also has a background as a labour law lawer.
Here are links to some of the stories we discuss this week:
Gang crime
Israel-Hamas war
- Malmö mayor slams celebrations of attack on Israel
- Foreign ministry to evacuate Swedes from Israel and Palestine
Work permits
- 'We're losing the life we built in Sweden': Work permit holders dread uncertain future
- All The Local's latest work permit stories
Listeners in Sweden seeking support about mental health about can contact mental health awareness organization Mind or call Sweden's national health hotline 1177 for help in English.
You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.
Or you can listen here:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.