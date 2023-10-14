Advertisement

LISTEN: Work permit holders appeal to Sweden to let them stay

The Local Sweden
The Local Sweden
Published: 14 Oct, 2023 CET. Updated: Sat 14 Oct 2023 08:23 CET
LISTEN: Work permit holders appeal to Sweden to let them stay

In this week's episode: Foxtrot leader reportedly arrested in Iran, Swedish reaction to Israel-Hamsas war, and lots of reaction to Sweden's new pay threshold for work permits.

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local's James Savage and Becky Waterton, and this week's guest, Sweden's former education minister Anna Ekström, who also has a background as a labour law lawer.  

Here are links to some of the stories we discuss this week:

Gang crime

Israel-Hamas war

Work permits

Listeners in Sweden seeking support about mental health about can contact mental health awareness organization Mind or call Sweden's national health hotline 1177 for help in English.

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. 

Or you can listen here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

#Jobs #Working in Sweden #Politics #Sweden In Focus

