What we know so far about the terror attack targeting Swedes in Brussels

Advertisement

What happened?

Two people wearing Swedish football jerseys were shot dead in Brussels late on Monday by a gunman in an attack the Belgian prime minister described as "terrorism".

A third individual – also a Sweden supporter – was also hurt in the attack. Officials said his injuries were serious, but not life threatening.

One of the victims may have been a Swede living in Switzerland, according to media reports, although the Swedish foreign ministry has not yet confirmed that any of the victims were Swedish nationals.

The victims were in Brussels for a football match – the Belgium-Sweden Euro 2024 qualifier – and it appears the gunman was specifically targeting Swedes.

The shooting took place in the city centre's northern districts. Police were alerted to the incident after 7pm local time.

In a video shared online by Flemish newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, the shooter is seen with an automatic weapon on his shoulder, fleeing on a scooter. Four gunshots can be heard in the video.

A suspected gunman, named as Abdesalem Lassoued in Belgian media, was arrested early on Tuesday morning after officers opened fire in a café in central Brussels. The Belgian government confirmed later on Tuesday morning that he had been shot and died of his injuries.

Advertisement

Who is behind it?

Abdesalem Lassoued, aged 45 of Tunisian origin, lived in Brussels, report several Belgian media. He goes by the name Slayem Slouma, Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter (DN) reports.

He applied for asylum in Belgium in 2019, according to Belgian's Secretary of State for Asylum and Migration, Nicole de Moor.

His application was rejected in October 2020, after which he went under the radar. Belgian security services received a tipoff in June 2022 that he was spotted in a mosque in Brussels, but the information did not lead to an arrest, DN reports.

Advertisement

"As the man had gone into hiding, we were not able to deport him," de Moor told a press conference.

Authorities were so certain of his departure that he was removed from Belgium's population register in February 2021.

Lassoued is believed to have been living in the Schaerbeek neighbourhood, close to the crime scene, and fled on a scooter after the shooting.

The Schaerbeek neighbourhood is the same area of Brussels where a number of terrorists behind the 2015 Brussels airport and metro terror attacks lived in hiding while planning their attacks, Swedish news agency TT reports.

He has previously been accused of crimes in Tunisia, Belgian justice minister Vincent Van Quickenborne said, although not terror crimes.

Why was he targeting Swedes?

We don't know why he was targeting Swedes, but Lassoued said the believed Swedish nationality of his victims was a motivation, the spokesman for the federal prosecutor's office, Eric Van Duyse, said on the LN24 news channel.

In a video posted to social media on Monday, Lassoued said "he was inspired by the Islamic State" (Isis) extremist group, Van Duyse said.

In the video, Lassoued describes himself as "a warrior on is way to Allah" and in another clip said he was "a soldier from the Islamic State". This reference to Isis has led Belgian police to classify the attack as a terror attack.

Several terror groups, including al-Qaida and Isis, have called for "revenge attacks" on Sweden and neighbouring Denmark after highly-publicised Quran-burning incidents over the past year.

Van Duyse said that there appeared to be no links with the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East.