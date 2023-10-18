Swedish Tesla workers threaten to strike over collective bargaining agreement
Tesla mechanics in Sweden are threatening to walk out on strike unless the global electric car manufacturer signs a collective bargaining agreement under the Swedish model.
Around 90 percent of employees in Sweden are covered by a collective bargaining agreement, and the metal workers' union, IF Metall, has long tried to negotiate one with Tesla without success.
The union is now threatening to order its members in all seven cities where Tesla operates service centres – or in total more than 120 employees – to walk out from the start of Friday next week.
Tesla runs service centres in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö, Helsingborg, Örebro, Norrköping and Linköping. The company had by Wednesday not made any public comments about the strike threat.
“This dispute concerns our members’ salaries, pensions and insurances. In a broader sense, it also concerns the rules of the entire Swedish labour market. Companies should not be able to gain competitive advantages by giving employees worse conditions than they would have with a collective agreement,” said IF Metall’s representative Veli-Pekka Säikkälä in a statement.
Working conditions at major international companies have been a hot topic in Sweden in the past year after tech workers at Spotify and Klarna launched a push for collective agreements.
Those in favour of collective agreements argue that they are an essential part of the Swedish model, ensuring good and equal contracts for everyone. Those against argue that up-and-coming businesses in the modern labour market need more flexibility than these deals offer.
Spotify in September pulled out of negotiations with trade unions.
“While we have a lot of respect for collective bargaining agreements and the Swedish model, our employment conditions and benefits are already just as good or better than what is stipulated in a collective bargaining agreement and our plan remains to keep offering our employees first-rate wages and benefits,” a Spotify spokesperson told startup news site Breakit at the time.
Comments
See Also
Around 90 percent of employees in Sweden are covered by a collective bargaining agreement, and the metal workers' union, IF Metall, has long tried to negotiate one with Tesla without success.
The union is now threatening to order its members in all seven cities where Tesla operates service centres – or in total more than 120 employees – to walk out from the start of Friday next week.
Tesla runs service centres in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö, Helsingborg, Örebro, Norrköping and Linköping. The company had by Wednesday not made any public comments about the strike threat.
“This dispute concerns our members’ salaries, pensions and insurances. In a broader sense, it also concerns the rules of the entire Swedish labour market. Companies should not be able to gain competitive advantages by giving employees worse conditions than they would have with a collective agreement,” said IF Metall’s representative Veli-Pekka Säikkälä in a statement.
Working conditions at major international companies have been a hot topic in Sweden in the past year after tech workers at Spotify and Klarna launched a push for collective agreements.
Those in favour of collective agreements argue that they are an essential part of the Swedish model, ensuring good and equal contracts for everyone. Those against argue that up-and-coming businesses in the modern labour market need more flexibility than these deals offer.
Spotify in September pulled out of negotiations with trade unions.
“While we have a lot of respect for collective bargaining agreements and the Swedish model, our employment conditions and benefits are already just as good or better than what is stipulated in a collective bargaining agreement and our plan remains to keep offering our employees first-rate wages and benefits,” a Spotify spokesperson told startup news site Breakit at the time.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.