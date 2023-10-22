Covid, crime and cricket: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Advertisement

With Sweden's work permit threshold set to double in November, we looked at this reader question, asking whether it's possible to meet the new threshold by working multiple jobs.

A terror attack in Brussels on Monday which appeared to target Swedes specifically left two dead and one injured. Why has Sweden's terror threat level remained the same?

The Cricket World Cup is hosted in India this year, lasting over a month from October 5th to November 19th. We know that many of our readers come from cricket-loving countries, but is it possible to watch the tournament if you live in Sweden?

An updated Covid vaccine will be available in Sweden after November 7th, and vaccinations against the virus are still free for everyone in Sweden who wants one. But what do current recommendations say about who should get the vaccine?

Sweden's wave of gang crime, shootings and explosions has left many politicians promising to enact tough policies to put an end to the violence. In this article from The Local's archives, we looked at what policies actually work, according to the research.

And in this article, also from our archives, we look at the origin of the term Stockholm Syndrome, which has its roots in a six-day hostage drama that took place in Sweden half a century ago.