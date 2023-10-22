Covid, crime and cricket: Essential articles for life in Sweden
Who should get the new Covid vaccine? How could Sweden put an end to gang violence, and can you meet Sweden's work permit threshold by working two jobs? We look at these questions and more in this week's Essential Sweden.
With Sweden's work permit threshold set to double in November, we looked at this reader question, asking whether it's possible to meet the new threshold by working multiple jobs.
A terror attack in Brussels on Monday which appeared to target Swedes specifically left two dead and one injured. Why has Sweden's terror threat level remained the same?
The Cricket World Cup is hosted in India this year, lasting over a month from October 5th to November 19th. We know that many of our readers come from cricket-loving countries, but is it possible to watch the tournament if you live in Sweden?
An updated Covid vaccine will be available in Sweden after November 7th, and vaccinations against the virus are still free for everyone in Sweden who wants one. But what do current recommendations say about who should get the vaccine?
Sweden's wave of gang crime, shootings and explosions has left many politicians promising to enact tough policies to put an end to the violence. In this article from The Local's archives, we looked at what policies actually work, according to the research.
And in this article, also from our archives, we look at the origin of the term Stockholm Syndrome, which has its roots in a six-day hostage drama that took place in Sweden half a century ago.
Comments
See Also
With Sweden's work permit threshold set to double in November, we looked at this reader question, asking whether it's possible to meet the new threshold by working multiple jobs.
A terror attack in Brussels on Monday which appeared to target Swedes specifically left two dead and one injured. Why has Sweden's terror threat level remained the same?
The Cricket World Cup is hosted in India this year, lasting over a month from October 5th to November 19th. We know that many of our readers come from cricket-loving countries, but is it possible to watch the tournament if you live in Sweden?
An updated Covid vaccine will be available in Sweden after November 7th, and vaccinations against the virus are still free for everyone in Sweden who wants one. But what do current recommendations say about who should get the vaccine?
Sweden's wave of gang crime, shootings and explosions has left many politicians promising to enact tough policies to put an end to the violence. In this article from The Local's archives, we looked at what policies actually work, according to the research.
And in this article, also from our archives, we look at the origin of the term Stockholm Syndrome, which has its roots in a six-day hostage drama that took place in Sweden half a century ago.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.