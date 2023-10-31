Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Traffic chaos as snowstorm hits Sweden

Cars were left stranded on the border between Sweden and Norway, after a snowstorm swept in on Monday evening. There were queues of several kilometres on the E18 near Ørje, the closest Norwegian town on the other side of the border, reported Norwegian newspaper VG.

Volunteers and police were called out to help people with food, water and blankets.

“No one is going to freeze to death in Ørje,” Norwegian police spokesperson Svein Walle told VG.

The E18 was closed on the Swedish side near the border due to trucks with summer tyres blocking the road. The road was expected to reopen by around 8am on Tuesday.

By 9.21pm on Monday, a total of 92 traffic accidents had been reported in the Bergslagen police region, which covers Värmland, Dalarna and Örebro.

The snowstorm was expected to subside on Tuesday morning.

Swedish vocabulary: a blanket – en filt

Coop recalls grapes over health risk

Swedish supermarket chain Coop has recalled some of its seedless green grapes after they were found to contain too high levels of the pesticide Fluvalinate. The product could present a health risk, writes Coop in a press statement, apologising for the incident.

The recall applies to the item "Coop Kärnfria Vindruvor Gröna", weighing 500 grams and carrying the identity number ("Lot.nr") 2390892, purchased between October 20th and 30th. Customers are urged to bring them or the receipt back to the store to get their money back.

Swedish vocabulary: grapes – vindruvor

New proposal to allow secret witnesses in Swedish courts

Sweden should allow witnesses to testify anonymously, a new government inquiry proposes.

But only if there's a tangible risk that the witness could be exposed to threats and violence, writes the inquiry.

The identity of the witness should not be known to the court, nor to the defence, and the witness should be allowed not to speak about information that could reveal their identity.

Anonymous witnesses should only be allowed in cases where the suspected crime is punishable by at least two years in jail.

The inquiry proposes that the new law be introduced in April 2025.

Swedish vocabulary: a witness – ett vittne

Strike threat at Klarna: What happens next?

Swedish trade unions Unionen and Engineers of Sweden walked out of talks with Klarna last week, warning that they would strike unless the payment company signs a collective bargaining agreement.

If an agreement is not reached in time, members of the two unions will walk out at Klarna's head office in Stockholm at 10.30am on November 7th.

Another three unions, Akademikerförbundet SSR, DIK, and Naturvetarna, have announced they will launch solidarity action unless the parties manage to come to an agreement before the strike goes ahead. Sympathy strikes are legal in Sweden.

The Akavia union, whose members include for example lawyers and economists, is on the other hand not joining the strike, arguing that its members would rather continue discussions with the company.

The Swedish National Mediation Office has appointed a mediator to resolve the conflict.

Swedish vocabulary: a sympathy strike – en sympatistrejk