Ten festive markets to celebrate a magical Swedish Christmas in 2023

Advertisement

Mitt Möllan, Malmö

The trendy and multicultural area of Möllevången in Sweden’s third biggest city is the spot for a special Christmas market for those looking for a modern and hipster-ish atmosphere. The Mitt Möllan traders’ association organises a market that promises art, culture food and fashion.

When: December 2nd-3rd

Tickets: Free

Kalmar Castle, Kalmar

This spectacular 800-year-old castle has established itself as one of the largest Christmas markets in Sweden. For four days, the building will be opened to the public and visitors will get the chance to wander around in the historic decorated halls, listen to Christmas music and visit the more than 110 craftspeople selling cheese, handmade candles, textile art, home-made mustard and much more.

When: November 30th-December 3rd

Tickets: 100 kronor (free for under-12s)

Skånska juldagarna, Bosjökloster

The Christmas market at Bosjökloster monastery will as in previous years feature concerts in the church as well as locally produced gifts and food for perfect Christmas gifts. Visitors will also be able to eat a traditional Swedish julbord meal, meet Santa and ride in a horse-drawn carriage.

When: December 1st-3rd

Tickets: 100 kronor (50 kronor after 3pm on the Sunday, and free for under-16s)

Liseberg theme park, Gothenburg

Sweden’s biggest amusement park, Liseberg, lights up every year for the festive season. The park is transformed into a winter wonderland and you almost forget you are right in the middle of the city of Gothenburg and not somewhere magical discovering a fairytale Christmas or Santa’s grotto.

When: From November 18th

Tickets: From 125-175 kronor (free for children shorter than 110 centimetres)

Advertisement

Skansen, Stockholm

If there’s one Christmas market worth paying the entry fee for, it’s Skansen. Take the ferry from Slussen to Djurgården and stroll over to Europe’s biggest outdoor museum, which has organised its own Christmas market since 1903. It’s a great place to snap up some presents in the form of traditional Swedish arts and crafts, as well as stepping back in time to Christmasses past.

When: Fridays-Sundays between November 2nd and December 17th

Tickets: 245 kronor (students and pensioners 225 kronor, children 4-15 70 kronor, free for under-4s) without an annual pass

Old Town, Stockholm

Forty-one stands set up shop right in the middle of Stockholm’s Old Town ahead of the festive season, selling sweets, smoked reindeer, elk meat, a range of handicrafts and much more. The setting alone is enough to get anyone into a romantic Christmas mood. The first Christmas market in the square was held as early as 1523, although the current version has been running since 1837.

When: November 25th-December 23rd, every day

Tickets: Free

Wadköping Christmas Market, Örebro

The Wadköping outdoor museum, which is an echo of what Örebro looked like centuries ago, organises a Christmas market full of the usual traditions: decorations, food and tomtar (gnomes). If you’re bringing children, they may especially enjoy the pony riding.

When: Every Sunday between November 26th and December 17th

Tickets: Free

Advertisement

Gammelstads Kyrkstad, Luleå

Brave the cold (and it will be cold) for a Christmas market in the far north of Sweden. The Gammelstad Church Town is the country’s largest and best preserved church town, and a Unesco World Heritage site. The Christmas market takes place at the Hägnan open air museum, where around 70-90 exhibitors sell products from home-baked goods to arts and crafts.

Visitors will be able to meet Santa’s reindeer, learn about how Christmas was celebrated in rural Sweden at the end of the 19th century, and ride a horse-drawn sleigh if the weather allows.

When: December 9th-10th

Tickets: 50 kronor on the door, 30 kronor to prebook online (free for under-18s). Visitors are encourage to buy tickets in advance to ensure that they will be able to enter even if it’s busy.

Nordanå Christmas Market, Skellefteå

Are you in Skellefteå this December? Pay a visit to the Christmas market at Nordanå, which is almost half a century old. It is particularly known for its arts and crafts, and in past years visitors have been able to buy handmade ceramics, knitted baby clothes, and tin thread jewellery.

When: December 10th

Tickets: Free

Gammlia Christmas Market, Umeå

Umeå’s Västerbotten Museum organises its annual Christmas market. It promises more than 80 artisans selling locally produced food and quality wares, and it’s also a great excuse to visit the museum and learn about the history of the Västerbotten region. Bring cash and dress up warm.

When: December 9th-10th

Tickets: There’s a fee to park your car, but you can also reach the market by public transport or on foot