Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Stockholm stock exchange has third best day of the year

The Stockholm stock exchange’s OMXS index rose 2.5 percent on Thursday, making it the third best day of the year for traders.

Several other European markets also bounced back after the US Federal Reserve left its interest rate unchanged, and hinted that the rate may have peaked.

For Sweden, this increases the likelihood of the Riksbank choosing not to raise the country’s interest rate at its meeting on November 22nd, despite previous predictions it would do so.

Sweden’s interest rate currently stands at 4 percent.

Swedish vocabulary: a stock exchange – en börs

Covid is again on the increase in Sweden, new figures show

Sweden doesn’t test broadly any more, but the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 rose to 1,992 last week, an increase of 55 percent compared to the week before.

The Public Health Agency believes that the spread of infection is going to increase further this autumn and winter before the wave subsides.

People at risk of serious illness from Covid (for example elderly people and people with underlying health conditions) are urged to get a Covid booster as well as a jab against the seasonal flu. The Covid vaccine is already available, but flu vaccinations will start for risk groups on November 7th.

The Covid vaccine is free for everyone in Sweden, including boosters, but the flu vaccine is only free for those in risk groups. Everyone else usually has to pay around 200-400 kronor for a jab.

Swedish vocabulary: serious illness – svår sjukdom

Air Canada to launch new flights between Stockholm and Canada

Air Canada has announced it will start flying from Stockholm's Arlanda Airport.

Next summer it will launch an Arlanda-Montreal route three times a week and Toronto twice a week.

Air Canada belongs to the Star Alliance group which Scandinavian airline SAS is about to leave after Air France-KLM bought shares in the company. SAS already flies from Arlanda to Toronto.

Swedish vocabulary: to fly – att flyga

Weather warning as more snow set to fall

More snow is set to fall on Friday, with weather agency SMHI issuing warnings for large parts of central Sweden.

The Swedish Transport Administration on Friday morning warned of “difficult road conditions” in almost the entire northern half of Sweden, as well as around Uppsala and Norrtälje.

“Drive carefully,” a spokesperson told the TT news agency.

If you haven't yet changed to winter tyres, you should.

In central Örebro, around 40 cyclists fell due to black ice on Thursday morning and at least three were injured. The local authority dispatched staff to a particularly slippery stretch near the castle to prevent more accidents before they had time to grit the street, reports Nerikes Allehanda.

As The Local reported yesterday, SMHI also warns that melting snow in eastern and central Sweden could cause flooding on Saturday onwards, particularly in the Gävleborg and Värmland regions.

Swedish vocabulary: drive carefully – kör försiktigt