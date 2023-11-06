Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Man seriously injured after explosion at Northvolt

A man in his mid-20s was late yesterday evening being treated for life-threatening injuries after a cleaning machine exploded at battery manufacturer Northvolt’s factory in Skellefteå on Saturday.

“The automatic fire alarm was triggered by this machine. There was a fire in the machine and it was quite a serious incident. By the time the emergency services arrived, the fire had been extinguished by the automated system,” a Northvolt spokesperson told regional newspaper Norran.

The man received serious burns and was taken to Uppsala University Hospital on Sunday.

Police are investigating the incident.

“We have also started an internal investigation to understand why this incident happened. This is something we started immediately and it will take a few days,” the Northvolt spokesperson told Norran.

Swedish vocabulary: life-threatening – livshotande

Avalanche at popular Swedish ski resort

Rescue services were called out to an avalanche at popular Swedish ski resort Åre on Sunday afternoon.

The avalanche measured around 30 by 30 metres, according to police.

Mountain rescuers were dispatched to the scene, as well as a helicopter and two ambulances, but after thorough inspection, they were able to confirm that no one had been trapped under the snow.

The ski season has not yet got under way at Åre.

Swedish vocabulary: an avalanche – en lavin

Flooding after temperatures rise in northern Sweden

Over 65 millimetres of precipitation fell at Lövånger between Umeå and Skellefteå on Saturday as a combination of rain and snow came down heavily on Sweden’s north-eastern coastline.

Nora Östanö just north of Härnösand was the second most affected location, with almost 61 millimetres.

The rescue services at Härnösand, Sundsvall and Timrå told the TT news agency they were called out to around 40 incidents on Saturday, mainly caused by flooding as a result of the rain and melting snow.

No trains were running between Härnösand and Sundsvall, after a railway embankment washed away in the rain, but officials said they were hoping traffic would resume on Monday. The line between Sundsvall and Ånge was also temporarily closed due to flooding.

Swedish vocabulary: precipitation – nederbörd

Nine out of ten worry about impact of violent crime on Sweden

Nine out of ten people worry about the impact of violent crime on Sweden, according to a new survey by pollsters Novus.

Almost three out of ten are worried about themselves falling victim to violent crime.

Fifteen percent of respondents (and 26 percent of male respondents) believe people should be able to keep a gun at home to defend themselves against break-ins or other kinds of threats.

Opinion is split when it comes to trust in the police’s ability to fight violent crime, with 45 percent describing their confidence as “very or fairly high” and 52 percent as “very or fairly low”.

Swedish vocabulary: violent crime – våldsbrott