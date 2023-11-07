Lockdown order lifted after police search schools north of Stockholm

Advertisement

Åva, Tibble gymnasium and Näsbydalskolan in Täby were under lockdown on Tuesday morning.

“We appeal to you as a guardian not to go to the scene as it may complicate the police operation,” read a statement published on Täby municipality’s website in the morning, directed at the parents of the children. The statement referred to a "serious incident at Åva gymnasium".

Police were dispatched to Åva, an upper secondary school, at 9.20am on Tuesday.

More than a dozen police cars were at the scene. Police in protective vests and helmets searched the school, but said they found no signs to suggest any crime had been committed. No one was injured or arrested. By noon the children were allowed to walk around freely again.

The Aftonbladet tabloid reported that police were called out after at least one armed person was spotted entering the school, but police did not confirm that. It is understood that Åva was the only school directly affected, and the other two locked down for extra security.