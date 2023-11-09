Nato chief calls on Hungary to 'fulfil commitment' to Sweden
Hungary should ratify Sweden's stalled bid to join Nato without delay, secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg urged.
All but two of Nato's 31 members – Turkey and Hungary – have signed off on Stockholm's push for membership.
"The Hungarian Government has repeatedly said that it will not be the last Nato ally to ratify Sweden's accession," Stoltenberg said at talks with Hungary's president in Brussels.
"Now I count on Hungary to fulfil that commitment. The Hungarian parliament should vote to ratify without further delay."
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan officially submitted Sweden's Nato membership application to parliament last month.
Hungarian President Katalin Novak, whose role is largely ceremonial, said she personally backed Sweden's bid, but it was up to Hungary's parliament to approve it.
"Some of the Hungarian parliamentarians argue that Sweden is or has been quite vocal in condemning the functioning of the Hungarian parliament," Novak, a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, said.
Sweden and its nordic neighbour Finland dropped their long-standing policies of non-alignment in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year and asked to join Nato.
Finland became Nato's 31st member in April.
Comments
See Also
All but two of Nato's 31 members – Turkey and Hungary – have signed off on Stockholm's push for membership.
"The Hungarian Government has repeatedly said that it will not be the last Nato ally to ratify Sweden's accession," Stoltenberg said at talks with Hungary's president in Brussels.
"Now I count on Hungary to fulfil that commitment. The Hungarian parliament should vote to ratify without further delay."
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan officially submitted Sweden's Nato membership application to parliament last month.
Hungarian President Katalin Novak, whose role is largely ceremonial, said she personally backed Sweden's bid, but it was up to Hungary's parliament to approve it.
"Some of the Hungarian parliamentarians argue that Sweden is or has been quite vocal in condemning the functioning of the Hungarian parliament," Novak, a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, said.
Sweden and its nordic neighbour Finland dropped their long-standing policies of non-alignment in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year and asked to join Nato.
Finland became Nato's 31st member in April.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.