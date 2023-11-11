Sweden In Focus Paywall free
Who were Sweden's first inhabitants and why do more people want guns?
This week on Sweden in Focus: TV history show provokes debate, far-right leader gives speech in Arabic, Sweden's media subsidy system explained, surviving November, and how a wave of international arrests is affecting Sweden's gang conflict.
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's James Savage and Becky Waterton, and we also have an interview with Expressen's crime reporter Katrin Krantz.
Here are links to some of the stories we discuss this week:
History of Sweden
- OPINION: Why are racists in Sweden angry at history?
- ARCHIVE: Who were the first Scandinavians? Ancient DNA sheds light on mysterious origins
Sweden Democrat speech
Swedish media subsidies
Mentioned at the end of this article:
Swedish November survival
- How to love November in Sweden (no, seriously!)
- Baby, it’s mörv outside: Sweden’s 13th month is here
- Is this Swedish Christmas trend the secret to happiness?
- Heartwarming story about Gothenburg's public library goes viral
Gangs
You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.
Or you can listen here:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
