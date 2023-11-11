Advertisement

Who were Sweden's first inhabitants and why do more people want guns?

Published: 11 Nov, 2023 CET. Updated: Sat 11 Nov 2023 08:05 CET
This week on Sweden in Focus: TV history show provokes debate, far-right leader gives speech in Arabic, Sweden's media subsidy system explained, surviving November, and how a wave of international arrests is affecting Sweden's gang conflict.

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's James Savage and Becky Waterton, and we also have an interview with Expressen's crime reporter Katrin Krantz.

Here are links to some of the stories we discuss this week:

History of Sweden 

Sweden Democrat speech 

Swedish media subsidies 

Mentioned at the end of this article: 

Swedish November survival

Gangs

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. 

Or you can listen here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

