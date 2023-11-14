KEY DATES: Full list of Sweden's public holidays in 2024
Eleven of Sweden's public holidays fall on weekdays next year, which means most full-time workers will get the day off.
January
Monday January 1st – New Year’s Day – Public holiday
Saturday January 6th – Epiphany – Public holiday
March
Friday March 29th – Good Friday – Public holiday
Sunday March 31st – Easter Sunday – Public holiday
April
Monday April 1st – Easter Monday – Public holiday
May
Wednesday May 1st – Public holiday
Thursday May 9th – Ascension Day – Public holiday
June
Thursday June 6th – National Day of Sweden – Public holiday
Friday June 21st – Midsummer’s Eve – Public holiday (de facto)
Saturday June 22nd – Midsummer’s Day – Public holiday
November
Saturday November 2nd – All Saints' Day – Public holiday
December
Tuesday December 24th – Christmas Eve – Public holiday (de facto)
Wednesday December 25th – Christmas Day – Public holiday
Thursday December 26th – Boxing Day – Public holiday
Tuesday December 31st – New Year’s Eve – Public holiday (de facto)
Wednesday January 1st, 2025 – New Year’s Day – Public holiday
Read next
Knowing the public holidays is all good and well, but do you know how to use them to your advantage? There are plenty of insider hacks to make periods of leave stretch longer, for example half-days off before a red day or Sweden's sought-after "squeeze days":
Comments
See Also
January
Monday January 1st – New Year’s Day – Public holiday
Saturday January 6th – Epiphany – Public holiday
March
Friday March 29th – Good Friday – Public holiday
Sunday March 31st – Easter Sunday – Public holiday
April
Monday April 1st – Easter Monday – Public holiday
May
Wednesday May 1st – Public holiday
Thursday May 9th – Ascension Day – Public holiday
June
Thursday June 6th – National Day of Sweden – Public holiday
Friday June 21st – Midsummer’s Eve – Public holiday (de facto)
Saturday June 22nd – Midsummer’s Day – Public holiday
November
Saturday November 2nd – All Saints' Day – Public holiday
December
Tuesday December 24th – Christmas Eve – Public holiday (de facto)
Wednesday December 25th – Christmas Day – Public holiday
Thursday December 26th – Boxing Day – Public holiday
Tuesday December 31st – New Year’s Eve – Public holiday (de facto)
Wednesday January 1st, 2025 – New Year’s Day – Public holiday
Read next
Knowing the public holidays is all good and well, but do you know how to use them to your advantage? There are plenty of insider hacks to make periods of leave stretch longer, for example half-days off before a red day or Sweden's sought-after "squeeze days":
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.