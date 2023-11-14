KEY DATES: Full list of Sweden's public holidays in 2024

Advertisement

January

Monday January 1st – New Year’s Day – Public holiday

Saturday January 6th – Epiphany – Public holiday

March

Friday March 29th – Good Friday – Public holiday

Sunday March 31st – Easter Sunday – Public holiday

April

Monday April 1st – Easter Monday – Public holiday

May

Wednesday May 1st – Public holiday

Thursday May 9th – Ascension Day – Public holiday

June

Thursday June 6th – National Day of Sweden – Public holiday

Friday June 21st – Midsummer’s Eve – Public holiday (de facto)

Saturday June 22nd – Midsummer’s Day – Public holiday

November

Saturday November 2nd – All Saints' Day – Public holiday

December

Tuesday December 24th – Christmas Eve – Public holiday (de facto)

Wednesday December 25th – Christmas Day – Public holiday

Thursday December 26th – Boxing Day – Public holiday

Tuesday December 31st – New Year’s Eve – Public holiday (de facto)

Wednesday January 1st, 2025 – New Year’s Day – Public holiday

Knowing the public holidays is all good and well, but do you know how to use them to your advantage? There are plenty of insider hacks to make periods of leave stretch longer, for example half-days off before a red day or Sweden's sought-after "squeeze days":