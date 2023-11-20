Advertisement

How is Sweden reacting to the Israel-Hamas war?

The Local Sweden
The Local Sweden - [email protected]
Published: 20 Nov, 2023 CET. Updated: Mon 20 Nov 2023 09:04 CET
How is Sweden reacting to the Israel-Hamas war?
Sweden in Focus. A podcast by The Local. Image: The Local

In this week's episode: practical Swedes, saying hej to strangers, dithering Liberals, Sweden awaits central bank decision, climate movement split over Greta Thunberg's Palestine support, how Swedish attitudes to Israel-Palestine have changed over the years.

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Emma Löfgren and Richard Orange, and we also have an interview with the author and former ambassador Mathias Mossberg.

Here are links to some of the stories we discuss:

Fitting in

Saying hi

Politics

Greta Thunberg

Israel-Hamas war

